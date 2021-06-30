Former Purdue Football Star Rosevelt Colvin Helps Move Daughter Onto Campus

Rosevelt Colvin, a former Boilermaker football star, helped move his daughter Raven Colvin onto Purdue's campus in West Lafayette. Raven will play for the volleyball program this fall.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — More than 20 years after his playing days at Purdue, Rosevelt Colvin returned to move his daughter into her dorm room in West Lafayette. Raven Colvin is a volleyball standout that will play for the Boilermakers this fall.

Rosevelt was an All-Big Ten selection in 1997 and 1998 before being drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He enjoyed a 10-year career at the professional level and was a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the New England Patriots.

Raven, an Under Armour All-American Honorable Mention, is a middle blocker out of Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis. Her high school career came to an end after a defeat in the IHSAA Class 2A semi-state matchup against Barr-Reeve High School.

In four years, she was part of four sectional championship victories and the 2019 Class 2A state title.

Raven's little brother, Myles Colvin, is a basketball standout and a rising junior at Heritage Christian. He's already received offers from multiple programs, including Purdue and Indiana.

Athletic ability runs deep in the Colvin family, and each of Rosevelt's children will look to create their own legacy.

