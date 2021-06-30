Several Purdue Baseball Players Named to CSL at Grand Park All-Star Game

Eight different Purdue baseball players will play in the College Summer League All-Star Game at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. The league's representatives were broken up into two different teams and will play on July 4.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The College Summer League will have its All-Star game at 6 p.m. ET on July 4 at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana. A total of eight Purdue baseball players taking park in the summer league will represent their teams at the event.

The All-Star representatives are broken up into two teams, one being Stars and the other being Stripes. This year, four Boilermakers will play for each team.

The Stars feature incoming freshmen Jacob Stadler and Khal Stephen, junior Khal Stephen and senior Ben Nisle. The Stripes will have freshmen Jeremy Schork and Griffin Lohman, junior Ryan Howe and redshirt freshman Jack Firestone.

Stars

Catcher Jacob Stadler, Snapping Turtles

Outfielder Ben Nisle, Park Rangers

Pitcher Khal Stephen, Bomb Squad

Pitcher Calvin Starnes, Turf Monsters

Stripes

First Baseman Jeremy Schork, Bag Bandits

Second Baseman Ryan Howe, Bomb Squad

Outfielder Jack Firestone, Local Legends

Pitcher Griffin Lohman, Tropics

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

PURDUE OUTSTANDING SPORTSMANSHIP AWARD WINNERS: The Big Ten honored 28 athletes from across the conference with awards for Outstanding Sportsmanship. Purdue's 2020-21 recipients were volleyball's Marissa Hornung and swimming's Trent Pellini. CLICK HERE

The Big Ten honored 28 athletes from across the conference with awards for Outstanding Sportsmanship. Purdue's 2020-21 recipients were volleyball's Marissa Hornung and swimming's Trent Pellini. ROSEVELT COLVIN MOVES DAUGHTER INTO PURDUE: Rosevelt Colvin, a former Boilermaker football star, helped move his daughter Raven Colvin onto Purdue's campus in West Lafayette. Raven will play for the volleyball program this fall. CLICK HERE

Rosevelt Colvin, a former Boilermaker football star, helped move his daughter Raven Colvin onto Purdue's campus in West Lafayette. Raven will play for the volleyball program this fall. BIG TEN DAILY, JUNE 30: Duane Washington forgoes his senior season with Ohio State to remain in the NBA Draft, Illinois governor signs names, image and likeness legislation and Tyler Underwood joins Illini basketball staff. CLICK HERE

Duane Washington forgoes his senior season with Ohio State to remain in the NBA Draft, Illinois governor signs names, image and likeness legislation and Tyler Underwood joins Illini basketball staff. PURDUE FOOTBALL'S STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE: After a 2-4 season in 2020, Purdue football faces the fourth-hardest schedule in the Big Ten according to CBS Sports. The team's schedule includes a trip to South Bend, Indiana, to play Notre Dame and another road game against Ohio State. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!