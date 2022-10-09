Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 31-29 Win at Maryland

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue football took down Maryland 31-29 on Saturday inside SECU Stadium, winning back-to-back games on the road. The team now sits at 4-2 and 2-1 in the Big Ten through the first six weeks of the season.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Purdue football improved to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Ten play following a narrow 31-29 road win over Maryland on Saturday inside SECU Stadium. The team overcame three third-quarter turnovers and eventually fended off a furious final comeback attempt by the Terrapins on the final drive. 

The Boilermakers had just 13 total yards rushing, but redshirt senior tight end Payne Durham led the way in the passing game with seven catches, 109 yards and a touchdown. He also rumbled 56 yards down the field to set up the offense's final score. 

On defense, Purdue didn't allow a scoring drive after the three giveaways on offense and held strong on Maryland's final offensive possession, keeping the Terrapins out of the end zone on a 2-point conversion to help seal the win. 

Scroll through a gallery of pictures from Purdue's road game against Maryland to relive some of the action:

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm

Purdue coach jeff brohm at maryland

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm reacts during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

Maryland's 2-point conversion attempt

maryland 2-point conversion attempt

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Jeshaun Jones (6) can not make a catch on a fourth-quarter two-point conversion during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium.

Purdue tight end Payne Durham

durham td at maryland

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at SECU Stadium.

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

aidan o'connell vs maryland

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws from the pocket during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

Maryland running back Roman Hemby

maryland running back roman hemby

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) runs during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium.

Purdue safety Sanoussi Kane

sanoussi kane vs maryland

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers safety Sanoussi Kane (21) reacts after stopping Maryland Terrapins on fourth down during the second half at SECU Stadium.

Purdue defense

USATSI_19198996_168388303_lowres (1)
Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Cole Brevard (91) reacts after stopping Maryland Terrapins on fourth down during the second half at SECU Stadium.

Purdue Pete

USATSI_19198196_168388303_lowres

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers mascot Pete waves the school flag after a first-half touchdown at SECU Stadium. 

Purdue tight end Payne Durham

Payne Durham vs Maryland

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) is tackled but Maryland Terrapins linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) and linebacker Gereme Spraggins (21) during the first half at SECU Stadium. 

Purdue wide receiver Mershawn Rice 

USATSI_19198149_168388303_lowres

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Mershawn Rice (9) catches Maryland Terrapins defensive back Jakorian Bennett (2) tipped pass during the first half at SECU Stadium. 

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa

USATSI_19198147_168388303_lowres

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws under pressure during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium. 

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell

USATSI_19198155_168388303_lowres

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell (16) throws to tight end Payne Durham (87) as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Riyad Wilmot (15) rushes during the first half at SECU Stadium. 

Purdue kicker Mitchell Fineran

USATSI_19198152_168388303_lowres

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers place kicker Mitchell Fineran (24) reacts after making a first-half field goal against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham

USATSI_19198993_168388303_lowres

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Jacob Copeland (2) cuts in between Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham (6) and linebacker Jacob Wahlberg (37) during the second half at SECU Stadium.

Purdue tight end Payne Durham

USATSI_19198156_168388303_lowres (1)

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) runs after the catch during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium.

  • Boilermakers Stave Off Terps, Win on the Road 31-29: Despite three turnovers in the third quarter, Purdue pulled away late against Maryland on Saturday inside SECU Stadium. The Boilermakers move to 4-2 on the season with back-to-back road victories in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue, Maryland Live Blog: Purdue football was back on the road in a matchup against Maryland on Saturday inside SECU Stadium. Relive some of the action with our live blog. CLICK HERE 

Payne Durham vs Maryland
Football

