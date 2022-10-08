LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Game Against Maryland in Real Time
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Purdue football is back on the road Saturday against Maryland inside SECU Stadium for its second straight game away from West Lafayette. A win for the Boilermakers would even the all-time series against the Terrapins and mark the seventh win away from home since the start of last season.
Despite entering last week as a clear underdog on the road against No. 21 Minnesota, Purdue accounted for three interceptions and allowed just 47 yards rushing to the Golden Gophers in a 20-10 upset.
If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time, with news and updates as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.
It's another game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:
Kickoff — Coming up at around noon ET.
Pregame — Purdue linebacker/safety Jalen Graham is dressed and ready to play for the first time since the season opener. He'll provide a big boost to the team's defense against Maryland.
