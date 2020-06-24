Purdue's 2020 College Football Schedule
tombrew94
Purdue Boilermakers 2020 Schedule
- SEPT. 5 — at Nebraska Cornhuskers (Lincoln Neb.) Time TBA
- SEPT. 12 — Memphis Tigers (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA
- SEPT. 19 — Air Force Falcons (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA
- SEPT. 26 — at Boston College Eagles (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) Time TBA
- OCT. 3 — Bye week
- OCT. 10 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (West Lafayette, Ind) Time TBA
- OCT. 17 — at Illinois Fighting Illini (Champaign, Ill.) Time TBA
- OCT. 24 — at Michigan Wolverines (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Time TBA
- OCT. 31 — vs. Northwestern Wildcats (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA
- NOV. 7 — at Minnesota Golden Gophers (Minneapolis, Minn.) Time TBA
- NOV. 14 — vs. Wisconsin Badgers (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA
- NOV. 21 — vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA
- NOV. 28 — at Indiana Hoosiers (Bloomington, Ind.) Time TBA