Purdue's 2020 College Football Schedule

tombrew94

Purdue Boilermakers 2020 Schedule

  • SEPT. 5 — at Nebraska Cornhuskers (Lincoln Neb.) Time TBA
  • SEPT. 12 — Memphis Tigers (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA
  • SEPT. 19 — Air Force Falcons (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA
  • SEPT. 26 — at Boston College Eagles (Chestnut Hill, Mass.) Time TBA
  • OCT. 3 — Bye week
  • OCT. 10 — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (West Lafayette, Ind) Time TBA
  • OCT. 17 — at Illinois Fighting Illini (Champaign, Ill.) Time TBA
  • OCT. 24 — at Michigan Wolverines (Ann Arbor, Mich.) Time TBA
  • OCT. 31 — vs. Northwestern Wildcats (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA
  • NOV. 7 — at Minnesota Golden Gophers (Minneapolis, Minn.) Time TBA
  • NOV. 14 — vs. Wisconsin Badgers (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA
  • NOV. 21 — vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (West Lafayette, Ind.) Time TBA 
  • NOV. 28 — at Indiana Hoosiers (Bloomington, Ind.) Time TBA
FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Gambling Site: Purdue Has Nation's Most Difficult Football Schedule

SportsBettingDime.com propriety strength of schedule formula has Purdue's slate ranked toughest in the country, and 10 Big Ten teams are in its top-20 in the ranking of all 130 teams.

tombrew94

Purdue's Carsen Edwards Named to Second Team on Big Ten's All-Decade Team

Sharpshooter Carsen Edwards was named to the Big Ten's All-Decade team on Tuesday, sliding into the second team in a well-deserved honor.

tombrew94

My Two Cents: Forced to Pick, Would You Choose Swanigan or Johnson?

I know it's not fair, but I didn't like that idea of there being an extra guy on the All-Decade third team that the Big Ten released. So I'm asking you to make a difficult choice between Caleb Swanigan and JaJuan Johnson. Who you got?

tombrew94

Big Ten Selects Caleb Swanigan, JuJuan Johnson to All-Decade Team

Purdue greats Caleb Swanigan and JaJuan Johnson made the third team of the Big Ten's All-Decade team that was announced on Monday.

tombrew94

Plenty of Classic Games Friday During Purdue Takeover on Big Ten Network

One of the joys of the Big Ten Network team takeovers is being able to relive great games, and there's plenty of that on Friday for Purdue fans.

tombrew94

Nojel Eastern Not Admitted at Michigan, Re-Enters Transfer Portal

Former Purdue Nojel Eastern was not admitted to Michigan and now has reopened his transfer eligibility.

Brett Douglas

by

thomasbrew

What They're Saying About Former Purdue AD Morgan Burke, Who Passed Away Monday

Morgan Burke was an swimmer at Purdue, and later the school's athletic director for 23 years. After his passing on Monday, the outpouring of love came from all corners of the Purdue family.

tombrew94

7 Purdue Members on Big Ten's new Anti-Racism Coalition

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren wants a lot of voices in the conversation about hate and racism, and more than 100 people are on this new committee from around the league.

tombrew94

Former Purdue Athletic Director Morgan Burke Passes Away

Long-time Purdue athletic director Morgan Burke passed away at the age of 68.

Brett Douglas

Ohio State's Chase Young, Wisconsin's Dana Rettke Chosen Big Ten's Top Athletes

Track and field athletes Waseem Williams and Janae Moffitt were Purdue's nominees for the prestigious awards.

tombrew94