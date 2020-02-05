BoilermakersCountry
Purdue adds Terrance Jamison as defensive line coach

tombrew94

From Purdue media relations

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue head football coach has announced Terrance Jamison as the Boilermakers' defensive line coach.

"Terrance is a talented coach with a great background in defensive line technique and skill development," Brohm said. "He is an outstanding addition to our staff."

Jamison joins the Boilermakers after spending the previous season at Air Force in a similar role. The Falcons went 11-2 in 2019, including a 31-21 victory over Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Jamison worked with an Air Force unit that finished in the top 20 in all of the Football Bowl Subdivision in a number of categories, including rushing defense (7th, 100.5), defensive touchdowns (12th, 3), total defense (17th, 319.6) and scoring defense (20th, 19.8).

Individually, senior defensive lineman Mosese Fifita was a 2019 first-team All-Mountain West selection for Jamison after finishing the season with 48 total tackles, including 7.5 for loss with 6.0 sacks. Junior defensive lineman Jordan Jacks was an honorable mention All-Mountain West honoree.

Jamison spent two seasons at Texas Tech (2017-18) prior to his stint at Air Force.

In 2018, Tech finished the season with 70 tackles for loss with 28 sacks. Defensive linemen Eli Howard, Joseph Wallace and Broderick Washington Jr. garnered honorable mention All-Big 12 honors after season.

In 2017, the Red Raiders finished sixth in the FBS with 29 takeaways, including 15 fumbles recovered. Tech's plus-11 turnover margin for the season was the top mark in the Big 12 and 13th in the nation. Howard, Kolin Hill, Tony Jones, Mychealon Thomas and Washington Jr. were honorable mention All-Big 12 selections.

Prior to Texas Tech, Jamison spent three seasons at Florida Atlantic (2014-16). In 2015, the Owls set a school record with 35 sacks to finish 13th nationally and first in Conference USA.

Under Jamison's guide, FAU's Trey Hendrickson was named the 2016 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time first-team All-C-USA selection. As a junior, Hendrickson tied for second in the FBS for total sacks (13.5) and forced fumbles (5). He wrapped up his senior season in 2016 with 9.5 sacks to rank 21st nationally and second in C-USA.

Hendrickson became the first FAU defensive lineman in school history selected in the National Football League Draft when he was picked by the New Orleans Saints in the third round in 2017.

Jamsion has also served on the defensive staffs at Wisconsin and Cal. With the Badgers, Jamison combined to serve four seasons as a student assistant (2008-09), quality control assistant (2011) and a graduate assistant (2012). He spent the 2010 season as the defensive line coach at Edgewood High School (Wis.). Jamison was a defensive lineman for the Badgers.

He earned his first full-time position at Florida Atlantic after spending the 2013 season in a quality control role at the California.

Jamison has two degrees from Wisconsin – a bachelor's in agricultural business management (2009) and a master's in educational leadership and policy analysis (2011). He and his wife, Ashley, have two daughters, Ava and Mackenzie.

