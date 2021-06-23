Purdue Athletics Announces Plan For Full Capacity at Ross-Ade Stadium, Holloway Gym

Purdue Athletics announced Wednesday that Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gym has been authorized for full capacity seating during the upcoming football and volleyball season. all traditional gameday activities will also be permitted.

"We are excited to welcome the Boilermaker family back in both Ross-Ade Stadium and Holloway Gymnasium this fall and appreciate our local and campus officials’ support in reaching this exciting milestone,” director of athletics Mike Bobinski said in the release. “The 2020-21 year of competition required a multitude of sacrifices and adjustments, but the missing energy and excitement from our fans was certainly among the toughest for all of us. Game day was simply not the same and we can’t wait for our student-athletes to experience you filling the stands to support them this fall.”

Tippecanoe County will not require Purdue Athletics to mandate any social-distancing restrictions or facial coverings at football games or volleyball matches in either venue. Decisions about capacity for Mackey Arena and other athletic facilities are set to be addressed at a later date.

The Boilermakers will play six of their 12 football games at Ross-Ade Stadium, including the team's season opener on on Sept. 4 against Oregon State. Purdue will also have home matchups against Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan State and the Old Oaken Bucket Game against Indiana.

“We’re very excited to have all of our amazing fans back at full capacity in Ross-Ade Stadium this fall,” Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm said. “Our Boilermaker faithful are a huge part of the gameday experience for our players and staff, and they make a difference for our team each home Saturday. Our fans are loud, loyal and passionate, and we can’t wait to see them in the stands.”

After coming off an Elite Eight appearance, the Purdue volleyball team will open Big Ten play on Sept. 24 at home against Ohio State. The full schedule is set to be released at a later date.

“Few things are more special for our team than running onto Belin Court with a sold-out crowd in America’s best volleyball venue,” Purdue volleyball coach Dave Shondell said. “Knowing a packed Holloway Gym is waiting on the Boilermakers for every home match is an unbelievable feeling, especially after the pandemic season of 2020. We thank the most loyal fans in the land for their love and support.”

In addition to full capacity seating, all traditional gameday activities will be permitted at Ross-Ade Stadium. That includes tailgating, the Boilermaker Crossing, fan shuttles and band and cheer performances.

Purdue has employed additional safety measures that will take place next season, including digital ticketing and parking passes for contactless entry and payment, contactless gate admission pedestals at all entry gates and cashless transactions at concession stands and the Purdue Team Store.

