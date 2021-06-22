Big Ten Releases Statement After Supreme Court Ruling Over NCAA Compensation

The Big Ten Conference released a statement in response to the Supreme Court's ruling over a case involving education-related benefits for college athletes.

The Supreme Court ruled against the NCAA on Monday in a case that challenged its ability to limit education-related benefits for athletes. The decision will end the association’s limits across the country on education-related benefits athletes can receive for playing college sports.

In response to the decision, the Big Ten Conference released a statement stating it will review the ruling and its future affects on name, image and likeness in a Tweet below.

"The Big Ten Conference and our member institutions are carefully reviewing the implications of yesterday's Supreme Court decision in the Alston case, including how they may relate to NIL, to determine the best path forward for our student-athletes and for Conference athletics generally.

We remain committed to providing opportunities to our student-athletes and supporting them in all aspects of their academic and athletic endeavors. The Big Ten Conference strongly supports NCAA NIL rules that protect student-athletes without putting them in the untenable position of risking their NCAA eligibility by exercising the rights soon to be afforded to them under state law."

Recent Stories From Boilermakers Country

IVEY, FURST FINALISTS FOR USA U-19 TEAM: Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst are among 17 finalists for the USA U-19 team. The 12-man roster for the FIBA U-19 World Cup will be announced before June 28. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball players Jaden Ivey and Caleb Furst are among 17 finalists for the USA U-19 team. The 12-man roster for the FIBA U-19 World Cup will be announced before June 28. PURDUE ALUMNI MAKE THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Purdue's alumni basketball team, the Men of Mackey, were accepted into The Basketball Tournament's 64-team field on Monday. The team will compete in the single-elimination tournament for a chance to win $1 million. CLICK HERE

Purdue's alumni basketball team, the Men of Mackey, were accepted into The Basketball Tournament's 64-team field on Monday. The team will compete in the single-elimination tournament for a chance to win $1 million. PURDUE FOOTBALL OVER/UNDER: FanDuel has released its over/under win totals for the 2021 college football season, and the gambling site once again predicts that Purdue will have a losing season and miss out on a bowl game again. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!