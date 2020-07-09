BREAKING: Big Ten to Move to Conference-Only Scheduling for All Fall Sports

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced Thursday afternoon that all of its fall sports teams — including football — will play a conference-only schedule this fall to provide better flexibility in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purdue had three nonconference football games scheduled, home games against Memphis (Sept. 12) and Air Force Ball (Sept. 19), and a road game at Boston College on Sept. 26. The league details on alterations to the schedule will come at a later date.

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinsky had these comments in a release from the school:

"Based on today’s announcement that the Big Ten will conduct intra conference-only regular season competition in the fall of 2020, which will include football, women’s volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country, we wanted to offer additional information to our Boilermaker fans.

"While there are many details yet to be determined regarding the structure and timing of the fall sport seasons, we want Boilermaker Nation to know that we are actively involved in the conversations and will share information as it becomes available. Locally, we continue to evaluate and consider a variety of scenarios and strategies to bring our Boilermaker fans back to cheer on their favorite team in a safe, healthy and secure atmosphere. We recognize the inconvenience and disruption that has been caused and thank you for your patience, understanding and flexibility as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 environment.''

Here is the Big Ten conference's complete statement:

We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority.



To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports.

Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.



This decision was made following many thoughtful conversations over several months between the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, Directors of Athletics, Conference Office staff, and medical experts including the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee.



In addition, the Conference announced that summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities. Furthermore, Big Ten student-athletes who choose not to participate in intercollegiate athletics at any time during the summer and/or the 2020-21 academic year due to concerns about COVID-19 will continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with their team.



While Big Ten member institutions continue to rely on the most up-to-date medical information to establish the best protocols for voluntary workouts on their campuses, in compliance with local and state regulations, the Conference is working with the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee to finalize Conference-wide protocols.



As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate.

Several outlets are reporting that many Big Ten members would prefer to play a 10-game conference-only schedule. Purdue has nine conference games scheduled now, with the first one being the season opener at Nebraska on Sept. 5.

Purdue's current crossover games with the Big Ten East are Indiana, Michigan and Rutgers. If a game was added, it would come against Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State or Maryland.

The Big Ten's decision to play only conference opponents would affect 36 scheduled opponents, 28 from the FBS and eight from the FCS. Six FBS schools — Ball State, Bowling Green, BYU, Central Michigan, UConn and Northern Illinois — were scheduled to play two Big Ten opponents this season.

Some of the biggest nonconference games to go away would include Michigan's game at Washington on Sept. 5, Ohio State's trip to Oregon on Sept. 12 and Michigan State's home game with Miami on Sept. 26.

The high-profile neutral site game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame on Oct. 3 is now lost as well.

The conference's decision applies only to fall sports for now. What might happen with the winter sports, most notably basketball, will be decided upon at a later date. If conference games only are played, a 26-game round robin schedule will be both interesting — and brutal.

The Stadium's Brett McMurphy said the ACC is likely to do the same thing and play only conference games. He said the league also would help Notre Dame will out its schedule. The Irish, part of the ACC in all other sports besides football, play five ACC teams every year.