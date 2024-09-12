Purdue Football: Ross-Ade Stadium Sold Out for Homecoming Game vs. Nebraska
Purdue will play in front of a sellout crowd when it welcomes Nebraska to Ross-Ade Stadium for Homecoming on Saturday, Sept. 28. The program announced that all tickets for that matchup have been purchased.
Single-game tickets have been sparse for the 2024 campaign. Purdue sold out of season tickets and the student section — the Ross-Ade Brigade — also sold out prior to the opener against Indiana State.
The Boilermakers and Huskers are scheduled to go head-to-head at noon ET on Sept. 28. A network has not been announced for the broadcast of the game.
Purdue and Nebraska are tied 6-6 in the all-time series. Although the Boilermakers have won four of the last six contests, the Huskers took last year's game in Lincoln 31-14.
