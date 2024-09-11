Boilermakers Country

Purdue Week 3 Depth Chart vs. No. 18 Notre Dame

After a bye week, Purdue returns to the field at Ross-Ade Stadium to host No. 18 Notre Dame. Here's a look at the depth chart for the Boilermakers for Week 3.

Purdue Boilermakers take the field to warm up
After a week off, Purdue returns to the field at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Boilermakers are going to have their hands full, hosting No. 18 Notre Dame.

Saturday marks the renewal of an old in-state rivalry between the Boilermakers and Fighting Irish. Purdue and Notre Dame last played in 2021, a 27-13 victory for the Irish in South Bend. This year marks the first game at Ross-Ade Stadium between the two teams since 2013.

Coach Ryan Walters says this is a game he's had "circled on his calendar," as Purdue will have a chance to make a statement with a win. Can the Boilers improve to 2-0 on the year and take down Notre Dame for the first time since 2007?

Earlier this week, Purdue released its depth chart for the Week 3 matchup. Here's the rundown:

Offense

Position

Starters

2nd Team

3rd Team

Quarterback

Hudson Card (Sr.)

Ryan Browne (Fr.)

Marcos Davila (Fr.)

Running Back

Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)

Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)

Jaheim Merriweather (Fr.)

Wide receiver

Shamar Rigby (Fr.)

Leland Smith (So.)

Wide receiver

Jaron Tibbs (So.)

De'Nylon Morrissette (So.)

Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)

Wide receiver

Jahmal Edrine (Jr.)

Kam Brown (Sr.)

Jayden Dixon-Veal (Sr.)

Tight end

Max Klare (So.)

Drew Biber (Jr.)

George Burhenn (So.)

Left tackle

Corey Stewart (Sr.)

Joshua Sales Jr. (Jr.)

Left guard

Mahamane Moussa (Jr.)

Joey Tanona (So.)

Center

Gus Hartwig (Sr.)

Jalen Grant (Sr.)

Right Guard

DJ Wingfield (Sr.)

Jadon Ball (Fr.) OR Luke Griffin (Sr.)

Right Tackle

Marcus Mbow (Jr.)

Bakyne Coly (Jr.)

Defense

Position

Starters

2nd Team

3rd Team

Defensive line

Jeffrey M'Ba (Sr.)

Demeco Kennedy (Fr.)

Defensive line

Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)

Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)

Jamarrion Harkless (Fr.)

Defensive line

Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)

Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)

Jamarius Dinkins (Fr.)

Rush end

Will Heldt (So.)

Jireh Ojata (Sr.)

Linebacker

Kydran Jenkins (Sr.)

Winston Berglund (Fr.)

Linebacker

Yanni Karlaftis (Jr.)

Hudson Miller (So.)

Rush end

Shitta Sillah (Sr.)

CJ Madden (So.)

Trey Smith (Fr.)

Defensive back

Markevious Brown (Sr.)

Derrick Rogers Jr. (So.)

Defensive back

Dillon Thieneman (So.)

Joseph Jefferson (So.)

Defensive back

Antonio Stevens (Sr.)

Salim Turner Muhammad (Sr.)

Defensive back

Kyndrich Breedlove (Jr.)

Koy Beasley (Fr.)

Defensive back

Tarrion Grant (Fr.)

Botros Alisandro (Jr.)

Special teams

Position

Starters

2nd Team

Kicker

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Kickoff

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)

Holder

Bennett Boehnlein (So.)

Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)

Punter

Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)

Bennet Boehnlein (So.)

Long snapper

Nick Levy (Jr.)

Claude Strnad (Fr.)

Kickoff return

Reggie Love III (Sr.)

Devin Mockobee (Jr.)

Kickoff return

Elijah Jackson (Fr.)

Leland Smith (So.)

Punt return

Dillon Thieneman (So.)

Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)

Quick depth chart notes

Unfortunately, Purdue will still be without wide receiver CJ Smith and cornerback Nyland Green. Both suffered injuries in fall camp and missed the season opener against Indiana State.

Walters was hopeful that Smith and Green would be ready to play against the Fighting Irish with an extra week to get healthy. But he doesn't want to put either player at risk for further injury, so it's unlikely either sees the field this weekend.

Both Smith and Green were projected starters entering the 2024 season.

Purdue does get some more depth at receiver with the return of Kam Brown, who also missed the season opener against Indiana State with injury. He's listed on the two-deep, behnd Jahmal Edrine.

Related stories on Purdue football

DREW BREES TALKS PURDUE-NOTRE DAME RIVALRY: When Drew Brees was making his decision on where to play to college football, the rivalry between Purdue and Notre Dame was a major factor in becoming a Boilermaker. CLICK HERE

NOTRE DAME'S UGLY STAT: Notre Dame's passing attack has seen better days. Through two weeks, the Fighting Irish have yet to throw a touchdown pass — one of just five teams without one. CLICK HERE

EVERYTHING RYAN WALTERS SAID: Purdue coach Ryan Walters met with reporters on Monday for his weekly press conference. The Boilermakers prepare to take on No. 18 Notre Dame on Saturday. CLICK HERE

