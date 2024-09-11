Purdue Week 3 Depth Chart vs. No. 18 Notre Dame
After a week off, Purdue returns to the field at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Boilermakers are going to have their hands full, hosting No. 18 Notre Dame.
Saturday marks the renewal of an old in-state rivalry between the Boilermakers and Fighting Irish. Purdue and Notre Dame last played in 2021, a 27-13 victory for the Irish in South Bend. This year marks the first game at Ross-Ade Stadium between the two teams since 2013.
Coach Ryan Walters says this is a game he's had "circled on his calendar," as Purdue will have a chance to make a statement with a win. Can the Boilers improve to 2-0 on the year and take down Notre Dame for the first time since 2007?
Earlier this week, Purdue released its depth chart for the Week 3 matchup. Here's the rundown:
Offense
Position
Starters
2nd Team
3rd Team
Quarterback
Hudson Card (Sr.)
Ryan Browne (Fr.)
Marcos Davila (Fr.)
Running Back
Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)
Devin Mockobee (Jr.) OR Reggie Love II (Sr.)
Jaheim Merriweather (Fr.)
Wide receiver
Shamar Rigby (Fr.)
Leland Smith (So.)
Wide receiver
Jaron Tibbs (So.)
De'Nylon Morrissette (So.)
Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)
Wide receiver
Jahmal Edrine (Jr.)
Kam Brown (Sr.)
Jayden Dixon-Veal (Sr.)
Tight end
Max Klare (So.)
Drew Biber (Jr.)
George Burhenn (So.)
Left tackle
Corey Stewart (Sr.)
Joshua Sales Jr. (Jr.)
Left guard
Mahamane Moussa (Jr.)
Joey Tanona (So.)
Center
Gus Hartwig (Sr.)
Jalen Grant (Sr.)
Right Guard
DJ Wingfield (Sr.)
Jadon Ball (Fr.) OR Luke Griffin (Sr.)
Right Tackle
Marcus Mbow (Jr.)
Bakyne Coly (Jr.)
Defense
Position
Starters
2nd Team
3rd Team
Defensive line
Jeffrey M'Ba (Sr.)
Demeco Kennedy (Fr.)
Defensive line
Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)
Cole Brevard (Sr.) OR Mo Omonode (Jr.)
Jamarrion Harkless (Fr.)
Defensive line
Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)
Joe Anderson (Sr.) OR Damarjhe Lewis (Jr.)
Jamarius Dinkins (Fr.)
Rush end
Will Heldt (So.)
Jireh Ojata (Sr.)
Linebacker
Kydran Jenkins (Sr.)
Winston Berglund (Fr.)
Linebacker
Yanni Karlaftis (Jr.)
Hudson Miller (So.)
Rush end
Shitta Sillah (Sr.)
CJ Madden (So.)
Trey Smith (Fr.)
Defensive back
Markevious Brown (Sr.)
Derrick Rogers Jr. (So.)
Defensive back
Dillon Thieneman (So.)
Joseph Jefferson (So.)
Defensive back
Antonio Stevens (Sr.)
Salim Turner Muhammad (Sr.)
Defensive back
Kyndrich Breedlove (Jr.)
Koy Beasley (Fr.)
Defensive back
Tarrion Grant (Fr.)
Botros Alisandro (Jr.)
Special teams
Position
Starters
2nd Team
Kicker
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Kickoff
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Ben Freehill (Sr.) OR Spencer Porath (Fr.)
Holder
Bennett Boehnlein (So.)
Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)
Punter
Keelan Crimmins (Jr.)
Bennet Boehnlein (So.)
Long snapper
Nick Levy (Jr.)
Claude Strnad (Fr.)
Kickoff return
Reggie Love III (Sr.)
Devin Mockobee (Jr.)
Kickoff return
Elijah Jackson (Fr.)
Leland Smith (So.)
Punt return
Dillon Thieneman (So.)
Andrew Sowinski (Sr.)
Quick depth chart notes
Unfortunately, Purdue will still be without wide receiver CJ Smith and cornerback Nyland Green. Both suffered injuries in fall camp and missed the season opener against Indiana State.
Walters was hopeful that Smith and Green would be ready to play against the Fighting Irish with an extra week to get healthy. But he doesn't want to put either player at risk for further injury, so it's unlikely either sees the field this weekend.
Both Smith and Green were projected starters entering the 2024 season.
Purdue does get some more depth at receiver with the return of Kam Brown, who also missed the season opener against Indiana State with injury. He's listed on the two-deep, behnd Jahmal Edrine.
