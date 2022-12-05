WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With news of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield leaving to take the job at Cincinnati, rumors began to swirl because of Purdue coach Jeff Brohm's ties to the Cardinals' program.

Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski held a press conference Monday morning to discuss the team's matchup against No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, but both were faced with questions about Louisville.

"We recognize that the world is in motion around us, we all know that," Bobinski said as part of his opening statement. "That's not today's focus of conversation. There has been no anything from our side or anybody's side at this point in time with regard to anything else. So our purpose today is to talk about our team, our upcoming bowl game and reflect on that."

Brohm said that as of now, there's been no contact between him and the Cardinals regarding their opening as head coach. He is a former standout quarterback with Louisville, who played for the program for five years under Howard Schnellenberger before going undrafted in the 1994 NFL Draft.

"To be quite honest with you, I know no more than you guys do," Brohm said. "I was in some meetings this morning and got some texts about Twitter, so I found out on Twitter what was going on in the college football world. But other than that, I know no more information."

Four years ago, Brohm turned down an offer to return to his alma mater in favor of staying at Purdue.

In six seasons with the Boilermakers, Brohm has a 36-34 overall record which includes a 26-25 mark in the Big Ten. The 2022 campaign marks Purdue's fourth bowl appearance with Brohm at the helm, and the team will have a chance to play for back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.

