Skip to main content

Purdue Football Earns Commitment From Arkansas Transfer Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown spent one season with Arkansas but did not see the field as a freshman. He announced his commitment to Purdue via the transfer portal on Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program and head coach Ryan Walters have earned a commitment from Arkansas transfer defensive back Anthony Brown. 

Brown was a consensus three-star prospect out of Milan High School in Milan, Tenn. The 6-foot, 181-pound athlete was rated as the 17th high school player in the state of Tennessee and the 48th safety in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings

He committed to Arkansas over Tennessee, Alabama, Wisconsin and Illinois, among many others. Brown also received an offer from Purdue. He spent one season with the Razorbacks but did not record any statistics on the defensive side of the ball. 

Brown announced on Jan. 11 that he intended to enter the transfer portal. He is set to bolster the Boilermakers' secondary and will arrive in West Lafayette with four years of eligibility remaining. 

Purdue returns starting safeties Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane ahead of the 2023 college football season. Kane led the team with 72 total tackles while also finishing a breakout year with 4.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Allen was tied for the team lead with three interceptions, which included a 65-yard touchdown in the second week of the season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This past year, the Boilermakers ranked 10th in the Big Ten in total defense by allowing 367.1 total yards per game, including 224.9 yards through the air. 

In 14 games during the 2022 season, Purdue recorded 15 interceptions, which was tied for third in the conference. The team also ran three of those takeaways back for touchdowns. Only Iowa had more interceptions returned to the end zone, finishing with four on the year. 

  • Purdue Football 2023 Transfer Portal Tracker: In our Purdue football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Boilermakers that have entered the transfer portal and also include players that are transferring to the program for the 2023 season. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Pulls Three Votes in Final AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue finished the 2022 college football season with an 8-6 overall record, earning three votes in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll after its 63-7 loss to LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. CLICK HERE 
  • Purdue Optimistic for 2023 Season Under Ryan Walters: Following a 63-7 loss to LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Purdue football enters a new chapter in its program under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers will look to build on its success in the past two seasons when it takes the field in 2023. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks

zach edey block vs nebraska
Basketball

How to Watch No. 3 Purdue Basketball vs. Nebraska on Friday

By D.J. Fezler
matt painter smile vs ohio state
Basketball

What Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter Said Ahead of Rematch With Nebraska

By D.J. Fezler
Lawrence Johnson vs northwestern
Football

Purdue Football 2023 Transfer Portal Tracker

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Michael Alaimo (1) hands off to wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen (2) during the second half at Camping World Stadium.
Football

Purdue Quarterback Michael Alaimo Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By D.J. Fezler
ethan morton defense vs jalen pickett
Basketball

NET Rankings: Purdue Basketball's Win at the Palestra Reflected as Penn State Home Game

By D.J. Fezler
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Tyrone Tracy (3) avoids a tackle by LSU Tigers safety Major Burns (28) during the second half at Camping World Stadium.
Football

Purdue Pulls Three Votes in Final AP Top 25 College Football Poll

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey hook vs penn state
Basketball

Purdue Center Zach Edey Named Big Ten Basketball Player of the Week

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith rebound vs penn state
Basketball

Purdue Drops to No. 3 in Latest AP College Basketball Top 25 Poll

By D.J. Fezler