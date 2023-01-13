Purdue Football Earns Commitment From Arkansas Transfer Anthony Brown

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue football program and head coach Ryan Walters have earned a commitment from Arkansas transfer defensive back Anthony Brown.

Brown was a consensus three-star prospect out of Milan High School in Milan, Tenn. The 6-foot, 181-pound athlete was rated as the 17th high school player in the state of Tennessee and the 48th safety in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He committed to Arkansas over Tennessee, Alabama, Wisconsin and Illinois, among many others. Brown also received an offer from Purdue. He spent one season with the Razorbacks but did not record any statistics on the defensive side of the ball.

Brown announced on Jan. 11 that he intended to enter the transfer portal. He is set to bolster the Boilermakers' secondary and will arrive in West Lafayette with four years of eligibility remaining.

Purdue returns starting safeties Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane ahead of the 2023 college football season. Kane led the team with 72 total tackles while also finishing a breakout year with 4.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Allen was tied for the team lead with three interceptions, which included a 65-yard touchdown in the second week of the season.

This past year, the Boilermakers ranked 10th in the Big Ten in total defense by allowing 367.1 total yards per game, including 224.9 yards through the air.

In 14 games during the 2022 season, Purdue recorded 15 interceptions, which was tied for third in the conference. The team also ran three of those takeaways back for touchdowns. Only Iowa had more interceptions returned to the end zone, finishing with four on the year.

