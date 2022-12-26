Purdue Football 2023 Transfer Portal Tracker

Updated on Monday, Dec. 26

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Dec. 5, and players across the country continue to search for new homes ahead of the 2023 college football season.

The NCAA created two transfer portal windows for student-athletes wishing to change schools. The first is a 45-day period, which began on Dec. 5. The second window stretches from May 1 to May 15, allowing players to transfer after spring football practices. These restrictions do not apply to graduate transfers.

With a brand new coaching staff ushering in a new era for Purdue football next season, the program is expected to go through significant changes despite reaching an 8-5 overall record before a matchup against LSU in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.



Purdue players in the transfer portal

Brady Allen, quarterback: Appeared in just one game as a true freshman, completing 1-of-3 passes for eight yards in a 56-0 win over Indiana State. Rated as the second-highest quarterback recruit in program history behind Kyle Orton. A former four-star recruit out of Gibson Southern High School in Fort Branch, Ind. Named 2021 Indiana Mr. Football. Allen transfers with four years of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Chris Van Eekeren, kicker: Has not attempted a field goal during the 2022 season, serving primarily as a kickoff specialist during his college career. A former in-state recruit out of Chesterton, Ind. Van Eekeren leaves with two years of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Jack Sullivan, defensive end: Has appeared in all 13 games for the Boilermakers so far in 2022 and will take part in the team's bowl game. Set career-highs with 38 total tackles and 5.5 sacks. Has played in 37 games during his college career, tallying 86 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks and seven pass deflections. Sullivan leaves with one year of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Camdyn Childers, defensive back: Appeared in three games for Purdue at cornerback this season, recording two total tackles in the team's 35-24 loss at Wisconsin. Childers transfers with two years of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Lawrence Johnson, defensive tackle: Started at defensive tackle in all 13 games for the Boilermakers in 2022, recording 28 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. A former in-state recruit from Fort Wayne, Ind. Has appeared in 37 games during his college career, posting 87 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Leaves with one year of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Greg Hudgins III, defensive tackle: A former four-star recruit by Rivals out of St. John's College Prep in Washington D.C. Appeared in two games for the Boilermakers, making one tackle in 2022. Leaves with three years of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Branson Deen, defensive tackle: Has appeared in 11 games for the Boilermakers this season, starting in every matchup he played. Tallied a career-high 27 total tackles and 4.0 tackles for loss including 2.5 sacks while ranking second on the team with four quarterback hurries. Leaves with one year of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Kobe Lewis, running back: Spent just one season in West Lafayette after transferring from Central Michigan. Appeared in all 13 games for Purdue, recording 43 carries for 143 yards on the ground while adding seven catches for 50 yards. Leaves with one year of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Hayden Ellinger, cornerback: An in-state recruit out of Fort Wayne, Ind. who decided to step away from football for the 2022 season. Did not appear in any games for Purdue during his college career. Leaves with four years of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Spencer Holstege, offensive lineman: Started 13 games for the Boilermakers in 2022 along the offensive line. Announced his commitment to UCLA on Dec. 18 and will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Bruins.

Destination: UCLA

Rickey Smith, cornerback: A three-star recruit out of Apopka, Fla., who did not see action in his first two seasons with the program. He leaves with four years of eligibility remaining.

Destination: N/A

Kyle Bilodeau, tight end: Appeared in three games for Purdue as a reserve in 2021, recording two catches for seven yards. Leaves with two years of eligibility.

Destination: N/A

