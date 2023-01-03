Purdue Football Optimistic for Next Season Following Loss to LSU in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO — Under the bright and shining sun at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Purdue experienced a somber end to its college football season. The Boilermakers, although undermanned, failed to put up a fight in a 63-7 blowout loss to LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday.

However, with the defeat, the program can turn the page toward a new era under head coach Ryan Walters in 2023. He'll take the helm as the fourth-youngest FBS coach in the country after spending the last two years as the defensive coordinator at Illinois.

In the last six seasons, Purdue made appearances in four bowl games, defeated three top-five teams in the country and won the Big Ten West to reach the conference championship game for the first time in program history.

There's optimism that Walters can build on the foundation left behind by Jeff Brohm, who left the program to become the next head coach at Louisville and brings several assistants with him.

"We came in kind of right away and, at least, instilled some belief in the players that they could compete," Purdue interim head coach Brian Brohm said. "That they could go out and win. That they could win big-time games.

"We were obviously able to accomplish that a number of times and beat ranked opponents and pull off upsets. I think there are still some ways to go as far as trying to get to that upper echelon of teams and teams in the Big Ten."

Before Purdue's season finale against LSU, the team was stricken by coaching staff departures, opt-outs, transfers and more. The Tigers piled on 594 yards of total offense in the matchup, scoring eight touchdowns while the Boilermakers struggled to cross midfield with consistency.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Alaimo orchestrated Purdue's only scoring drive of the game in the second half, capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive on a 16-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior wide receiver TJ Sheffield with 13:53 left to play in the fourth quarter.

Sheffield was the team's leading receiver without star pass-catcher Charlie Jones in the game. He was targeted 10 times, making seven catches for 56 yards to go along with his trip to the end zone.

The team was without several key contributors on the offensive side of the ball, including quarterback Aidan O'Connell and tight end Payne Durham. Their absence was felt as the Big Ten's top passing offense was held to just 169 yards through the air.

"It's just going to make us grind harder," Sheffield said. "I am looking forward to starting with Coach Walters and just getting back to it."

In the last two years of Jeff Brohm's tenure in West Lafayette, the Boilermakers put together 17 total wins, including victories over No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State during the 2021 season.

Purdue concluded that memorable campaign last year with a 48-45 overtime win against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl to reach nine wins in a season for the first time since 2003.

It was a season that raised the bar for the program which looked to compete for a Big Ten Championship appearance. By posting eight wins during the regular season, the Boilermakers won the Big Ten West to secure a matchup with the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines for a conference title.

Purdue eventually lost 43-22 at Lucas Oil Stadium, but the defeat against a College Football Playoff team didn't sully its experience. Now, after having a taste of success these last two years, the Boilermakers will look to raise the standard under Walters.

"I think it was a great year this year to get to the Big Ten Championship," Brian Brohm said. "Now, we did need a little bit of help along the way to get in there, but that is kind of how the Big Ten West has been going as of late.

"I feel like the program is in a good spot. I think Coach Walters is going to inherit a program of guys that are tough, that want to play hard and that want to win. And I hope that he's able to keep it going and take it to the next level."

Despite a lopsided loss, Purdue enters the offseason looking forward to the challenge of putting a team on the field that is able to once again compete at a high level in the Big Ten.

"It's not like any reload, rebuild or anything that needs to be done," Purdue junior safety Sanoussi Kane said. "It is just progressing and moving forward to the goal, which is eventually winning a Big Ten Championship."

