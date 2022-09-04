Skip to main content

Purdue Football: First Look at Week 2 Matchup Against Indiana State

Purdue football looks to bounce back from a 35-31 loss against Penn State to open the season and will take on Indiana State on Saturday, Sept. 10, inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football (0-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) will put its 35-31 season-opening loss to Penn State behind it and look to bounce back Saturday, Sept. 10, in a nonconference matchup against Indiana State (1-0) at Ross-Ade Stadium. 

The Sycamores are fresh off a 17-14 overtime victory at home against North Alabama, getting the win with a 25-yard field goal after the Lions drove 53 yards down the field to tie the game with 48 seconds left in regulation.

Indiana State settled for a field goal from the North Alabama seven-yard line on its first possession in overtime, the third for freshman kicker Ryan O'Grady. The Sycamores sealed the win on defense when sophomore defensive back Rylan Cole snatched his second interception of the game. 

The team was led by a two-headed rushing attack formed by redshirt freshman Tee Hodge and redshirt sophomore Justin Dinka, as they combined for 143 yards on the ground. 

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Gavin Screws passed for just 141 yards and added two interceptions but threw his lone touchdown pass with 11:42 left to play in the fourth quarter. A subsequent two-point conversion would give Indiana State a 14-7 lead. 

The Sycamores were dominant on the defensive side of the ball, holding the Lions to just 156 total yards. Sophomore linebacker Geoffrey Brown finished with 16 total tackles in the win, including 1.5 tackles for loss. 

Purdue and Indiana State are scheduled to clash in West Lafayette at 4 p.m. ET. It will be the sixth meeting between the two programs, with the Boilermakers boasting a 5-0 record. They have defeated the Sycamores by an average of 19.8 points. 

The two teams last met on Sept. 12, 2015, at Ross-Ade Stadium where Purdue managed a 38-14 victory. Quarterback Austin Appleby threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in the game while running back D.J. Knox added 91 yards on the ground. 

  • Charlie Jones Showcases Potential in Purdue Offense: Fifth-year senior wide receiver Charlie Jones caught 12 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown in Purdue's 35-31 loss to Penn State. The chemistry between him and starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell was on full display to start the season. CLICK HERE 
  • Offense Falters for Purdue in 35-31 Loss to Penn State: Purdue football mustered just 65 total yards in the fourth quarter against Penn State. Sean Clifford led the Nittany Lions to a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes to escape Ross-Ade Stadium with a victory. CLICK HERE
  • Photo Gallery: Penn State defeated Purdue football 35-31 on Thursday night inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Boilermaker fans created a special atmosphere and were in full force to welcome the Nittany Lions. CLICK HERE
  • Live Blog: Purdue football began its 2022 campaign on Thursday night against Penn State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's the live blog from the game, which recapped the matchup in real time. CLICK HERE

