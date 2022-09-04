Purdue Football: First Look at Week 2 Matchup Against Indiana State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football (0-1, 0-1 in Big Ten) will put its 35-31 season-opening loss to Penn State behind it and look to bounce back Saturday, Sept. 10, in a nonconference matchup against Indiana State (1-0) at Ross-Ade Stadium.

The Sycamores are fresh off a 17-14 overtime victory at home against North Alabama, getting the win with a 25-yard field goal after the Lions drove 53 yards down the field to tie the game with 48 seconds left in regulation.

Indiana State settled for a field goal from the North Alabama seven-yard line on its first possession in overtime, the third for freshman kicker Ryan O'Grady. The Sycamores sealed the win on defense when sophomore defensive back Rylan Cole snatched his second interception of the game.

The team was led by a two-headed rushing attack formed by redshirt freshman Tee Hodge and redshirt sophomore Justin Dinka, as they combined for 143 yards on the ground.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Gavin Screws passed for just 141 yards and added two interceptions but threw his lone touchdown pass with 11:42 left to play in the fourth quarter. A subsequent two-point conversion would give Indiana State a 14-7 lead.

The Sycamores were dominant on the defensive side of the ball, holding the Lions to just 156 total yards. Sophomore linebacker Geoffrey Brown finished with 16 total tackles in the win, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

Purdue and Indiana State are scheduled to clash in West Lafayette at 4 p.m. ET. It will be the sixth meeting between the two programs, with the Boilermakers boasting a 5-0 record. They have defeated the Sycamores by an average of 19.8 points.

The two teams last met on Sept. 12, 2015, at Ross-Ade Stadium where Purdue managed a 38-14 victory. Quarterback Austin Appleby threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in the game while running back D.J. Knox added 91 yards on the ground.