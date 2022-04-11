Purdue Football: George Karlaftis, David Bell Selected in ESPN's Complete 2022 NFL Mock Draft

George Karlaftis and David Bell were the only two Purdue football players selected in ESPN's complete seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft. Both players will likely hear their names called during the three-day event.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — ESPN's Jordan Reid released his complete seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft on Monday, featuring predictions for all 262 picks among the 32 professional football organizations.

Purdue football boasts several players looking to hear their names called during the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to take place on April 28-30. The Boilermakers' draft-eligible group is headlined by juniors George Karlaftis and David Bell, two players who Reid projected to be selected in this year's draft.

Karlaftis, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive end, is part of a talented pool of edge rushers. He was taken in the first round with the 18th overall pick in the 2022 mock draft, being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last season, the Eagles finished with a 9-8 record after falling in the NFL Wild Card round 31-15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Karlaftis is a tough defender with plenty of pop in his hands, but he won't be a fit for every defense. His versatility to play down the line of scrimmage will likely appeal to the Eagles even though his upside might not be as high as that of some of the other edge rushers in this class.

"Karlaftis projects as a starter in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon's scheme as a base end."

Bell was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year in 2021 after posting a career-high 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns. The 2022 NFL Draft features a loaded wide receiver class.

After a poor combine performance, Bell was projected to be selected late in the third round by the Detroit Lions with the 97th overall pick. the Lions were last in the NFC North last year, finishing the season with a 3-13-1 record with quarterback Jared Goff leading the offense.

"Bell didn't test nearly as well as some thought he would at the combine, but the Lions could still take a chance here. They need pass-catchers to overhaul their offense. He has some Quintez Cephus to his game."