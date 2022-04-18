Purdue Football: Chiefs Select George Karlaftis in CBS Sports Complete 2022 NFL Mock Draft

In a recent seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports, Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis nearly slipped out of the first round but was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receiver David Bell was projected to be a third-round pick by the Tennessee Titans.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaching, buzz over the projected picks continues to ramp up. Purdue junior defensive end George Karlaftis is part of a dynamic group of incoming pass rushers, but he nearly fell out of the first round in CBS Sports' seven-round 2022 mock draft.

Karlaftis was the fourth edge off the board, falling to the 29th pick to Kansas City. The Chiefs were 29th in the entire NFL last season in total sacks, accounting for just 31 in 17 games.

"The defense got better over the course of the season but the Chiefs need to do a better job getting after the quarterback. Karlaftis looks the part and flashed at times last season for Purdue, and if he can play with more consistency he could end up as a steal at this point in the draft process."

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 266 pounds, Karalftis is the fourth-ranked edge defender in the draft, behind Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II.

Last season, Karlaftis was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American at his position. He recorded 36 tackles, 10 for loss and 4.5 sacks in his third year with the Purdue football program.

Karlaftis will be in attendance for the 2022 NFL Draft festivities, awaiting his name to be called in person when the event starts Thursday, April 28, in Las Vegas. The last time Purdue had a first-round draft pick was back in 2011 when the Washington Redskins selected Ryan Kerrigan with the 16th overall pick.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell was projected to be selected on the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports. He was taken in the third round with the 90th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans recently released veteran pass-catcher Julio Jones, who struggled with a hamstring injury during the season. Bell would step in and look to complement the team's Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown, who enters his fourth year in the league.

Bell was the 2021 Big Ten Receiver of the Year following a season in which he caught 93 passes for 1,296 yards and six touchdowns.

