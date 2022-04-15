Skip to main content
Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Set to Attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis will be among 21 players attending the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas. The last time the Boilermakers had a first-round selection was back in 2011 when Ryan Kerrigan went 16th overall to the Washington Redskins.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Just two weeks ahead of the 2022 Draft, the NFL unveiled the list of prospects set to be in attendance at the event in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis will be among 21 players looking to hear their names called in person. All the players invited are expected to be first-round picks or early second-round selections. 

Karlaftis will be part of a group of four players from the Big Ten Conference attending the NFL Draft, alongside Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and a pair of Ohio State wide receivers in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson. 

The last time a Boilermaker was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft was back in 2011 when Ryan Kerrigan went 16th overall to the Washington Redshins. The program has had 21 players taken in the first round since 1937. 

Karlaftis, standing at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, registered 36 total tackles, including 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown during the 2021 season. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American at his position. 

Purdue is expected to have at least two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, with wide receiver David Bell being part of a deep class of pass-catchers. Bell recorded 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns last season before being honored as the Big Ten Receiver of the Year. 

The NFL Draft will take place between Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30. The first round starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday followed by the second and third rounds on Friday at 7:00 p.m. before Rounds 4-7 begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is the full list of players who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft: 

2022 NFL Draft Attendees

  • QB Malik Willis, Liberty
  • QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss
  • WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
  • WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
  • WR Drake London, USC
  • WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
  • OT Evan Neal, Alabama
  • OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
  • OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
  • OG Zion Johnson, Boston College
  • DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
  • DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
  • DE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
  • DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
  • DT Jordan Davis, Georgia
  • DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
  • LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
  • LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
  • CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cincinnati
  • CB Kyler Gordon, Washington
  • S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

