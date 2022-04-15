Purdue Defensive End George Karlaftis Set to Attend 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Just two weeks ahead of the 2022 Draft, the NFL unveiled the list of prospects set to be in attendance at the event in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis will be among 21 players looking to hear their names called in person. All the players invited are expected to be first-round picks or early second-round selections.

Karlaftis will be part of a group of four players from the Big Ten Conference attending the NFL Draft, alongside Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and a pair of Ohio State wide receivers in Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

The last time a Boilermaker was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft was back in 2011 when Ryan Kerrigan went 16th overall to the Washington Redshins. The program has had 21 players taken in the first round since 1937.

Karlaftis, standing at 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, registered 36 total tackles, including 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks, four pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown during the 2021 season. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection and an All-American at his position.

Purdue is expected to have at least two players selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, with wide receiver David Bell being part of a deep class of pass-catchers. Bell recorded 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns last season before being honored as the Big Ten Receiver of the Year.

The NFL Draft will take place between Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30. The first round starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday followed by the second and third rounds on Friday at 7:00 p.m. before Rounds 4-7 begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Here is the full list of players who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft:

2022 NFL Draft Attendees

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

QB Matt Corral, Ole Miss

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

WR Drake London, USC

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

OT Evan Neal, Alabama

OT Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

OG Zion Johnson, Boston College

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

DE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

DT Jordan Davis, Georgia

DT Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Cincinnati

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

