Purdue Football Part Ways With Two Offensive Coaches

Purdue head coach Barry Odom has decided to shake some things up with his offensive coaching staff. According to reports, the Boilermakers are parting ways with running backs coach Lamar Conard and offensive line coach Vance Vice.

GoldandBlack's Tom Dienhart reported the news on Conard and FootballScoop.com reported that Vice will not be retained. Both reports broke on Monday.

Conard was at Purdue for three seasons as the running backs coach, joining the program after five seasons at Miami (Ohio). Before that, he worked under former Purdue defensive coordinator Brock Spack at Illinois State for nine years, serving as the running backs coach for seven. Conard was a defensive back at Purdue from 199 through 1999, primarily playing under Joe Tiller.

Purdue Boilermakers running backs coach Lamar Conard

Conard was the lone assistant coach who was retained from Ryan Walters' staff at Purdue. He played a big part in the success had by Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy Jr. over the past three years.

Vice followed Odom from UNLV and was one of the early additions to the Purdue staff last December. He was with Odom for two seasons in Las Vegas and previously worked at Virginia Tech for six years.

Vice has been involved in coaching for more than three decades.

Purdue finished the 2025 campaign with a 2-10 record, which included a winless Big Ten campaign. The Boilermakers struggled offensively, ranking 16th in the Big Ten in scoring offense (18.8 ppg) and 14th in total offense (342.8 ypg). The rushing attack also ranked 14th, averaging 125.6 ypg.

Will more changes come for Purdue?

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom

Odom made some changes to his staff on Monday, both on the offensive side. Will there be more alterations to the staff in the coming days?

Purdue's defense also struggled throughout the 2025 campaign, especially in the secondary. The Boilermakers ranked last in the Big Ten in pass defense, allowing 241.7 yards ypg through the air. They also ranked 17th in the conference, allowing 423.5 ypg.

The Boilers also forced just nine turnovers during the 2025 campaign, the second-lowest total in the Big Ten.

Will Odom decide to move on from anyone else on staff this offseason? Or does he have confidence in everyone else to help right the ship in West Lafayette? It's something to keep an eye on in the coming days and weeks.

