Who Are the 2026 Recruits Purdue Football Inked on National Signing Day?
Wednesday was a busy day in West Lafayette, as Purdue inked 21 players as members of the 2026 recruiting class on National Signing Day. It was a nice haul for coach Barry Odom and the staff.
There were only two real surprises for the Boilermakers on National Signing Day, with defensive back Jett Goldsberry flipping from Ole Miss to Purdue and defensive lineman Josiah Hope flipping from Louisville.
“National Signing Day is always an exciting, special day. When you see your first full-cycle class come together after being here for almost a year, it means a little bit more,” said Odom in a release. “Our program will continue to be established on identifying and developing talent, with characteristics that fit ’The Purdue Way.’ We are excited to start that process as soon as this group of student-athletes arrives on campus. I am proud of our organization and staff for building this class, and we cannot wait for the newest Boilermakers to join us! Boiler Up!”
Of the 21 recruits who committed to Purdue, Odom said 17 are on pace to join the program in the winter as mid-year enrollees.
Who all signed on the dotted line and will head to Purdue as members of the 2026 recruiting class? Here's the quick rundown of student-athletes (rankings via 247Sports).
Corin Berry (Covina, CA)
- Position: Quarterback
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 198
- Position rank: No. 48
- Star rating: 3-star
Terrell Berryhill Jr. (St. Louis, MO)
- Position: Offensive line
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 270
- Position rank: No. 122
- Star rating: 3-star
Brock Brownfield (New Palestine, IN)
- Position: Offensive line
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 270
- Position rank: No. 78
- Star rating: 3-star
Maximilian Carmicle (Hazel Crest, IL)
- Position: Defensive end
- Height: 6-foot-8
- Weight: 255
- Position rank: No. 86
- Star rating: 3-star
Kobe Cherry (Greenwood, IN)
- Position: Defensive line
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 295
- Position rank: No. 133
- Star rating: 3-star
Raderrion Daniels (Memphis, TN)
- Position: Defensive back
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 180
- Position rank: No. 77
- Star rating: 3-star
Jett Goldsberry (Lincoln City, IN)
- Position: Defensive back
- Height: 6-feet
- Weight: 195
- Position rank: No. 53
- Star rating: 3-star
Dana Greenhow (Riverdale, GA)
- Position: Defensive back
- Height: 6-feet
- Weight: 175
- Position rank: No. 138
- Star rating: 3-star
Josiah Hope (Radcliff, KY)
- Position: Defensive line
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 315
- Position rank: No. 83
- Star rating: 3-star
Jojo Johnson (Goochland, VA)
- Position: wide receiver
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 180
- Position rank: No. 143
- Star rating: 3-star
Brandon Kinsey (Miami, FL)
- Position: Wide receiver
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 190
- Position rank: No. 276
- Star rating: 3-star
Cooper McCutchan (Cincinnati, OH)
- Position: Tight end
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 245
- Position rank: No. 77
- Star rating: 3-star
Dax Noles (Norman, OK)
- Position: Defensive back
- Height: 6-feet
- Weight: 200
- Position rank: No. 10 (junior college)
- Star rating: 3-star
Rico Schrieber (Chicago, IL)
- Position: Offensive line
- Height: 6-foot-7
- Weight: 325
- Position rank: No. 166
- Star rating: 3-star
Emoni Smith (Hilltop, OH)
- Position: Defensive back
- Height: 6-foot-1
- Weight: 180
- Position rank: No. 117
- Star rating: 3-star
Aiden Solecki (Downers Grove, IL)
- Position: Defensive line
- Height: 6-foot-5
- Weight: 260
- Position rank: No. 188
- Star rating: 3-star
Brayden Sweeney (Grand Rapids, MI)
- Position: Linebacker
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 220
- Position rank: No. 201
- Star rating: 3-star
Ar'Mari Towns (Selma, AL)
- Position: Tight end
- Height: 6-foot-6
- Weight: 225
- Position rank: No. 32
- Star rating: 3-star
Katrell Webb (Lithonia, GA)
- Position: Defensive end
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 230
- Position rank: No. 90
- Star rating: 3-star
James Williams Jr. (Fort Wayne, IN)
- Position: Offensive line
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 290
- Position rank: No. 80
- Star rating: 3-star
Izaiah Wright (Inkster, MI)
- Position: Running back
- Height: 5-foot-10
- Weight: 205
- Position rank: No. 55
- Star rating: 3-star
