Who Are the 2026 Recruits Purdue Football Inked on National Signing Day?

Wednesday was a busy day in West Lafayette, as Purdue inked 21 players as members of the 2026 recruiting class on National Signing Day. It was a nice haul for coach Barry Odom and the staff.

There were only two real surprises for the Boilermakers on National Signing Day, with defensive back Jett Goldsberry flipping from Ole Miss to Purdue and defensive lineman Josiah Hope flipping from Louisville.

“National Signing Day is always an exciting, special day. When you see your first full-cycle class come together after being here for almost a year, it means a little bit more,” said Odom in a release. “Our program will continue to be established on identifying and developing talent, with characteristics that fit ’The Purdue Way.’ We are excited to start that process as soon as this group of student-athletes arrives on campus. I am proud of our organization and staff for building this class, and we cannot wait for the newest Boilermakers to join us! Boiler Up!”

Of the 21 recruits who committed to Purdue, Odom said 17 are on pace to join the program in the winter as mid-year enrollees.

Who all signed on the dotted line and will head to Purdue as members of the 2026 recruiting class? Here's the quick rundown of student-athletes (rankings via 247Sports).

Corin Berry (Covina, CA)

Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 198

: 198 Position rank : No. 48

: No. 48 Star rating: 3-star

Terrell Berryhill Jr. (St. Louis, MO)

Position : Offensive line

: Offensive line Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Weight : 270

: 270 Position rank : No. 122

: No. 122 Star rating: 3-star

Brock Brownfield (New Palestine, IN)

Position : Offensive line

: Offensive line Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 270

: 270 Position rank : No. 78

: No. 78 Star rating: 3-star

Maximilian Carmicle (Hazel Crest, IL)

Position : Defensive end

: Defensive end Height : 6-foot-8

: 6-foot-8 Weight : 255

: 255 Position rank : No. 86

: No. 86 Star rating: 3-star

Kobe Cherry (Greenwood, IN)

Position : Defensive line

: Defensive line Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Weight : 295

: 295 Position rank : No. 133

: No. 133 Star rating: 3-star

Raderrion Daniels (Memphis, TN)

Position : Defensive back

: Defensive back Height : 6-foot-1

: 6-foot-1 Weight : 180

: 180 Position rank : No. 77

: No. 77 Star rating: 3-star

Jett Goldsberry (Lincoln City, IN)

Position : Defensive back

: Defensive back Height : 6-feet

: 6-feet Weight : 195

: 195 Position rank : No. 53

: No. 53 Star rating: 3-star

Dana Greenhow (Riverdale, GA)

Position : Defensive back

: Defensive back Height : 6-feet

: 6-feet Weight : 175

: 175 Position rank : No. 138

: No. 138 Star rating: 3-star

Josiah Hope (Radcliff, KY)

Position : Defensive line

: Defensive line Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 315

: 315 Position rank : No. 83

: No. 83 Star rating: 3-star

Jojo Johnson (Goochland, VA)

Position : wide receiver

: wide receiver Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 180

: 180 Position rank : No. 143

: No. 143 Star rating: 3-star

Brandon Kinsey (Miami, FL)

Position : Wide receiver

: Wide receiver Height : 6-foot-1

: 6-foot-1 Weight : 190

: 190 Position rank : No. 276

: No. 276 Star rating: 3-star

Cooper McCutchan (Cincinnati, OH)

Position : Tight end

: Tight end Height : 6-foot-4

: 6-foot-4 Weight : 245

: 245 Position rank : No. 77

: No. 77 Star rating: 3-star

Dax Noles (Norman, OK)

Position : Defensive back

: Defensive back Height : 6-feet

: 6-feet Weight : 200

: 200 Position rank : No. 10 (junior college)

: No. 10 (junior college) Star rating: 3-star

Rico Schrieber (Chicago, IL)

Position : Offensive line

: Offensive line Height : 6-foot-7

: 6-foot-7 Weight : 325

: 325 Position rank : No. 166

: No. 166 Star rating: 3-star

Emoni Smith (Hilltop, OH)

Position : Defensive back

: Defensive back Height : 6-foot-1

: 6-foot-1 Weight : 180

: 180 Position rank : No. 117

: No. 117 Star rating: 3-star

Aiden Solecki (Downers Grove, IL)

Position : Defensive line

: Defensive line Height : 6-foot-5

: 6-foot-5 Weight : 260

: 260 Position rank : No. 188

: No. 188 Star rating: 3-star

Brayden Sweeney (Grand Rapids, MI)

Position : Linebacker

: Linebacker Height : 6-foot-2

: 6-foot-2 Weight : 220

: 220 Position rank : No. 201

: No. 201 Star rating: 3-star

Ar'Mari Towns (Selma, AL)

Position : Tight end

: Tight end Height : 6-foot-6

: 6-foot-6 Weight : 225

: 225 Position rank : No. 32

: No. 32 Star rating: 3-star

Katrell Webb (Lithonia, GA)

Position : Defensive end

: Defensive end Height : 6-foot-2

: 6-foot-2 Weight : 230

: 230 Position rank : No. 90

: No. 90 Star rating: 3-star

James Williams Jr. (Fort Wayne, IN)

Position : Offensive line

: Offensive line Height : 6-foot-3

: 6-foot-3 Weight : 290

: 290 Position rank : No. 80

: No. 80 Star rating: 3-star

Izaiah Wright (Inkster, MI)

Position : Running back

: Running back Height : 5-foot-10

: 5-foot-10 Weight : 205

: 205 Position rank : No. 55

: No. 55 Star rating: 3-star

