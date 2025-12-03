Boilermakers Country

Who Are the 2026 Recruits Purdue Football Inked on National Signing Day?

Purdue signed 21 players on National Signing Day on Wednesday. Here's a look at who is headed to West Lafayette as members of the 2026 recruiting class.
Dustin Schutte|
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom takes the field
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom takes the field | David Banks-Imagn Images

In this story:

Purdue Boilermakers

Wednesday was a busy day in West Lafayette, as Purdue inked 21 players as members of the 2026 recruiting class on National Signing Day. It was a nice haul for coach Barry Odom and the staff.

There were only two real surprises for the Boilermakers on National Signing Day, with defensive back Jett Goldsberry flipping from Ole Miss to Purdue and defensive lineman Josiah Hope flipping from Louisville.

“National Signing Day is always an exciting, special day.  When you see your first full-cycle class come together after being here for almost a year, it means a little bit more,” said Odom in a release. “Our program will continue to be established on identifying and developing talent, with characteristics that fit ’The Purdue Way.’  We are excited to start that process as soon as this group of student-athletes arrives on campus.  I am proud of our organization and staff for building this class, and we cannot wait for the newest Boilermakers to join us! Boiler Up!”

Of the 21 recruits who committed to Purdue, Odom said 17 are on pace to join the program in the winter as mid-year enrollees.

Who all signed on the dotted line and will head to Purdue as members of the 2026 recruiting class? Here's the quick rundown of student-athletes (rankings via 247Sports).

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on during the first half
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom looks on during the first half | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Corin Berry (Covina, CA)

  • Position: Quarterback
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 198
  • Position rank: No. 48
  • Star rating: 3-star

Terrell Berryhill Jr. (St. Louis, MO)

  • Position: Offensive line
  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 270
  • Position rank: No. 122
  • Star rating: 3-star

Brock Brownfield (New Palestine, IN)

  • Position: Offensive line
  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 270
  • Position rank: No. 78
  • Star rating: 3-star

Maximilian Carmicle (Hazel Crest, IL)

  • Position: Defensive end
  • Height: 6-foot-8
  • Weight: 255
  • Position rank: No. 86
  • Star rating: 3-star

Kobe Cherry (Greenwood, IN)

  • Position: Defensive line
  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 295
  • Position rank: No. 133
  • Star rating: 3-star

Raderrion Daniels (Memphis, TN)

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Weight: 180
  • Position rank: No. 77
  • Star rating: 3-star

Jett Goldsberry (Lincoln City, IN)

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Height: 6-feet
  • Weight: 195
  • Position rank: No. 53
  • Star rating: 3-star

Dana Greenhow (Riverdale, GA)

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Height: 6-feet
  • Weight: 175
  • Position rank: No. 138
  • Star rating: 3-star

Josiah Hope (Radcliff, KY)

  • Position: Defensive line
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 315
  • Position rank: No. 83
  • Star rating: 3-star

Jojo Johnson (Goochland, VA)

  • Position: wide receiver
  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 180
  • Position rank: No. 143
  • Star rating: 3-star

Brandon Kinsey (Miami, FL)

  • Position: Wide receiver
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Weight: 190
  • Position rank: No. 276
  • Star rating: 3-star

Cooper McCutchan (Cincinnati, OH)

  • Position: Tight end
  • Height: 6-foot-4
  • Weight: 245
  • Position rank: No. 77
  • Star rating: 3-star

Dax Noles (Norman, OK)

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Height: 6-feet
  • Weight: 200
  • Position rank: No. 10 (junior college)
  • Star rating: 3-star

Rico Schrieber (Chicago, IL)

  • Position: Offensive line
  • Height: 6-foot-7
  • Weight: 325
  • Position rank: No. 166
  • Star rating: 3-star

Emoni Smith (Hilltop, OH)

  • Position: Defensive back
  • Height: 6-foot-1
  • Weight: 180
  • Position rank: No. 117
  • Star rating: 3-star

Aiden Solecki (Downers Grove, IL)

  • Position: Defensive line
  • Height: 6-foot-5
  • Weight: 260
  • Position rank: No. 188
  • Star rating: 3-star

Brayden Sweeney (Grand Rapids, MI)

  • Position: Linebacker
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 220
  • Position rank: No. 201
  • Star rating: 3-star

Ar'Mari Towns (Selma, AL)

  • Position: Tight end
  • Height: 6-foot-6
  • Weight: 225
  • Position rank: No. 32
  • Star rating: 3-star

Katrell Webb (Lithonia, GA)

  • Position: Defensive end
  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 230
  • Position rank: No. 90
  • Star rating: 3-star

James Williams Jr. (Fort Wayne, IN)

  • Position: Offensive line
  • Height: 6-foot-3
  • Weight: 290
  • Position rank: No. 80
  • Star rating: 3-star

Izaiah Wright (Inkster, MI)

  • Position: Running back
  • Height: 5-foot-10
  • Weight: 205
  • Position rank: No. 55
  • Star rating: 3-star

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!

Related stories on Purdue football

VETERAN PURDUE DB HITTING TRANSFER PORTAL: A veteran Purdue defensive back became the first Boilermaker to announce his decision to enter the transfer portal following the 2025 season. CLICK HERE

Published
Dustin Schutte
DUSTIN SCHUTTE

Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.

Share on XFollow SchutteDustin
Home/Recruiting