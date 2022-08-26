Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell First Guest on 'Boilers Live!' Podcast at Mad Mushroom
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Football has returned at Purdue, and so have the live Purdue podcasts on BoilermakersCountry.com, our Sports Illustrated/FanNation website devoted to coverage of Purdue athletics.
This is the fourth season of coverage on the Sports Illustrated platform and the second season of live podcasts. It all started with 15 episodes of the ''Sasha Live!'' podcast last winner, featuring former Purdue standout Sasha Stefanovic and several of his teammates.
With the new year, we're adding a football podcast, too, and it starts on Monday (Aug. 29) at 7 p.m. ET at Mad Mushroom Pizza in West Lafayette. Mad Mushroom hosted last year's podcasts as well.
The football podcast, called ''Boilers Live!,'' will feature several different Boilermakers throughout the season. The show will typically be broadcast live on Wednesday nights, but has been moved up for the first week because of Purdue's Thursday night home opener against Penn State.
All other Purdue games are on Saturdays this season.
The first guest is the popular quarterback of the Boilermakers, super senior Aidan O'Connell. He's one of those great success stories, arriving at Purdue from Long Grove, Ill., as a walk-on and ending his career this season as one of the finest quarterbacks in recent history.
He was a second-team All-Big Ten selection last year, playing in 12 games and making nine starts. He threw for 3,712 yards and 28 touchdowns. He completed 71.8 percent of his passes, setting a school record. O'Connell joined Drew Brees as the only Boilermakers with multiple 500-yard passing games in the same season.
Fans are welcome to come watch the podcast live at Mad Mushroom and grab some great food. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It will also be available live online on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, plus on the BoilermakersCountry.com website as well.
The video podcasts will be hosted by BoilermakersCountry publisher Tom Brew and long-time northern Indiana radio and television personality Charlie Adams.
