Purdue Gets Through 1st Spring Football Practice

JD Arland

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jeff Brohm's Purdue football team got back to work on Monday after three long months off. The first practice of the spring showed off new faces, roster depth and that classic Jeff Brohm coaching style.

“We came out with some energy,” Brohm said of the first workout inside the Mollenkompf Practice Facility, their first since finishing 4-8 a year ago. 

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Boilermakers' first practice of the spring: 

1. Jeff Brohm kept it real

It's no secret that 2019 was a disappointing year. The injury bug bit Purdue harder than most college football teams, losing several star players at key positions like Rondale Moore and Lorenzo Neal. On Monday, Brohm didn’t blame last year's losses on injuries. Instead, he talked about limiting turnovers and preventing big plays, which he says the team looked at closely this week.

“You’re not going to win football games doing that,” Brohm said. “While you want to get aggressive and all those things, you can’t give up that many big plays.”

Quarterbacks Aiden O’Connell and Jack Plummer got equal reps in one of the most-watched battles of the spring. That starting job is wide open.

“We’re going to let that one play out. I think both guys showed promise,” Brohm said.

2. Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco is electrifying

New Purdue defensive coordinator Bob Diaco was pumped up from whistle to whistle on Monday. It looked like he wanted to put on pads and jump into the practice himself. Diaco has a magnetic grip on his defense and Diaco shouted encouragement to players throughout the workout.

Diaco was quick to offer criticism, and did not hide his opinions, but he also doled out praise as well. He was also quick to offer “attaboys,'' and quizzed his squad on formations, celebrated with them during scrimmages, and even ran sprints with them at the end. 

3. Injuries still an issue for Boilermakers 

The 2019 campaign was defined by a struggle to find depth after several key injuries halted the Boilermakers’ chances of getting to a bowl game last season. This spring, some of those injuries remain, but Brohm said they should be back to mostly full strength by the summer. 

Here’s the unofficial injury report Brohm spoke to reporters about:

  • WR Rondale Moore: Limited in practice this spring
  • WR David Bell: Out for spring
  • WR Jackson Anthrop: Questionable, rehabbing lower leg
  • DT Lorenzo Neal: Out for spring

It’s not surprising Brohm is keeping his best players away from contact while they continue to rehab from injuries. 

Purdue Inducts Seven Members Into Hall of Fame

Seven members of the Purdue 2020 Hall of Fame induction class were honored on Friday night at a banquet and again on the court Saturday afternoon at the men's basketball game.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Wins Campbell Invitational, Fifth Straight Game

Purdue baseball won the Campbell Invitational taking down Villanova 7-1 due to another productive inning at the plate.

Brett Douglas

Purdue Uses Big Inning to Propel Them to Their Fourth Straight Win

Purdue used a four-run inning to overpower Maine 6-2.

Brett Douglas

Same Old Woes For Purdue In 71-63 Loss to Michigan

Purdue lost their fourth consecutive game on Saturday to Michigan 71-63 due to poor shooting and large run by the Wolverines.

Brett Douglas

GameDay Preview: 3 Things to Know About the Michigan Wolverines

Purdue desperately needs a win at home on Saturday against a Michigan team that's been on a roll.

tombrew94

First Trip to Mackey Arena 'Amazing' For Purdue Senior

Mikaella Strain is a senior at Purdue, and even though she loves Boilermakers basketball, she had never been to a game at Mackey Arena. We had to fix that.

Mikaella Strain

Purdue Coasts to Victory Over Campbell, Wins 6-4 for 4th Win

Purdue began the second weekend of the season with a victory against host Campbell.

Brett Douglas

Baseball: Purdue Heads to North Carolina for Campbell Invitational

The Purdue baseball team goes into the second weekend of the season riding a 3-1 record. They will face Campbell, Maine and Villanova over the course of the weekend.

Brett Douglas

Brohm Adds Neil Callaway to Purdue's Staff as Senior Analyst

Neil Callaway, the former UAB head coach, has worked at USC and several SEC schools, plus was with Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky.

tombrew94

UPDATE: Purdue Grad Ryan Newman Walks Out of Hospital Holding Daughters' Hands After Wreck

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a frightening wreck on the last lap of the Daytona 500, but he's up and walking and talking two days later.

Brett Douglas