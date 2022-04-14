Purdue Running Back Zander Horvath Recognized as 2022 NFF Hampshire Honor Society Member

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue running back Zander Horvath was among 1,559 players from 313 colleges and universities to be selected to the 2022 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame Hampshire Honor Society, the organization announced Thursday.

Horvath joins a prestigious group that is comprised of college football players from all divisions of the NCAA, NAIA and sprint football who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 grade point average or better throughout their college careers.

Originally a walk-on with the Boilermakers, Horvath played the last four seasons with the football program after redshirting in 2017. He compiled 1,181 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground during his college career.

Horvath also contributed 68 receptions for 592 yards and a score in Purdue's pass-heavy offensive system. During the 2021 season, Horvath appeared in eight games and was second on the team with 320 rushing yards while also reaching the end zone three times.

The senior has been named an Academic All-Big Ten selection four times and graduates with a degree in construction management.

"As the National Football Foundation celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2022, we are pleased to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year's Hampshire Honor Society," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release. "Over the last 16 years, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives."

Horvath now has his sights turned toward a career in professional football and is eligible to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, which will take place between Thursday, April 28, and Saturday, April 30, in Las Vegas.

