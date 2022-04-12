Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Attends Indianapolis Colts Local Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis colts held a pro day on Monday inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for local prospects looking to improve their stock ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.
While several of the athletes who participated are projected to be late-round picks or post-draft free agent signings, the Colts had the chance to meet with players from nearby football programs such as Purdue and Indiana.
In total, six Boilermakers made an appearance, including wide receiver David Bell, a graduate of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. Bell did not participate in any drills, but he was able to talk to the Colts general manager Chris Ballard.
Bell also touched base with former Colts pass-catcher and first-year wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne.
Following Purdue's pro day back on March 29, Bell talked about what it would mean for him to stay close to home and play for the Colts in the NFL.
"I'm 15 minutes from the stadium," Bell said. "Grandma would be able to come to all the games. Also, I definitely would bring a big fan base, because a lot of people in Indianapolis support me. It definitely would be something nice to play for my hometown team."
The NFL Draft will take place between Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas. The first round starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday followed by the second and third rounds on Friday at 7:00 p.m. before Rounds 4-7 begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
2022 Indianapolis Colts Local Pro Day Attendees
Quarterback
- Max Bortenschlager, Florida International
- Brandon Peters, Illinois
- Drew Plitt, Ball State
Running Back/Fullback
- Zander Horvath, Purdue
- Cody Rudy, Ball State
Wide Receiver
- David Bell, Purdue
- Ty Fryfogle, Indiana
- Justin Hall, Ball State
- Johnny William, Marian State
- Jackson Anthrop, Purdue
Offensive Tackle
- Caleb Jones, Indiana
Guard
- Curtis Blackwell, Ball State
- Greg Long, Purdue
- M.J. Dumas, Villanova
Read More
Center
- Jack Badovinac, Illinois
- Doug Kramer, Illinois
- Nick Sink, Ohio
- Danny Godlevske, Oklahoma State
Defensive Tackle
- Chris Agyemang, Ball State
- Weston Kramer, Indiana
- Roderick Perry, Illinois
Defensive End
- Ryder Anderson, Indiana
- Isaiah Gay, Illinois
- Damarcus Mitchell, Purdue
- Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota
- Micahel Ziemba, Indiana
Linebacker
- Jaylan Alexander, Purdue
- Noah Burks, Wisconsin
- Micah McFadden, Indiana
- Jaylin Thomas, Ball State
- Khalan Tolson, Illinois
Cornerback
- Russ Yeast, Kansas State
- Isaac James, Youngstown
- Tony Adams, Illinois
Safety
- Kerby Joseph, Illinois
- Raheem Lane, Indiana
- Marcelino McCray-Ball, Indiana
- Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH)
Punter
- Blake Hayes, Illinois
- Nathan Snyder, Ball State
Kicker
- James McCourt, Illinois
