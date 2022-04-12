Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Attends Indianapolis Colts Local Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Wide receiver David Bell was one of six former Purdue players in attendance for the Indianapolis Colts local pro day on Monday. He spoke with Colts general manager Chris Ballard and wide receiver coach Reggie Wayne.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis colts held a pro day on Monday inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for local prospects looking to improve their stock ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While several of the athletes who participated are projected to be late-round picks or post-draft free agent signings, the Colts had the chance to meet with players from nearby football programs such as Purdue and Indiana.

In total, six Boilermakers made an appearance, including wide receiver David Bell, a graduate of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis. Bell did not participate in any drills, but he was able to talk to the Colts general manager Chris Ballard.

Bell also touched base with former Colts pass-catcher and first-year wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne.

Following Purdue's pro day back on March 29, Bell talked about what it would mean for him to stay close to home and play for the Colts in the NFL.

"I'm 15 minutes from the stadium," Bell said. "Grandma would be able to come to all the games. Also, I definitely would bring a big fan base, because a lot of people in Indianapolis support me. It definitely would be something nice to play for my hometown team."

The NFL Draft will take place between Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas. The first round starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday followed by the second and third rounds on Friday at 7:00 p.m. before Rounds 4-7 begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

2022 Indianapolis Colts Local Pro Day Attendees

Quarterback

Max Bortenschlager, Florida International

Brandon Peters, Illinois

Drew Plitt, Ball State

Running Back/Fullback

Zander Horvath, Purdue

Cody Rudy, Ball State

Wide Receiver

David Bell, Purdue

Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

Justin Hall, Ball State

Johnny William, Marian State

Jackson Anthrop, Purdue

Offensive Tackle

Caleb Jones, Indiana

Guard

Curtis Blackwell, Ball State

Greg Long, Purdue

M.J. Dumas, Villanova

Center

Jack Badovinac, Illinois

Doug Kramer, Illinois

Nick Sink, Ohio

Danny Godlevske, Oklahoma State

Defensive Tackle

Chris Agyemang, Ball State

Weston Kramer, Indiana

Roderick Perry, Illinois

Defensive End

Ryder Anderson, Indiana

Isaiah Gay, Illinois

Damarcus Mitchell, Purdue

Esezi Otomewo, Minnesota

Micahel Ziemba, Indiana

Linebacker

Jaylan Alexander, Purdue

Noah Burks, Wisconsin

Micah McFadden, Indiana

Jaylin Thomas, Ball State

Khalan Tolson, Illinois

Cornerback

Russ Yeast, Kansas State

Isaac James, Youngstown

Tony Adams, Illinois

Safety

Kerby Joseph, Illinois

Raheem Lane, Indiana

Marcelino McCray-Ball, Indiana

Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH)

Punter

Blake Hayes, Illinois

Nathan Snyder, Ball State

Kicker

James McCourt, Illinois

