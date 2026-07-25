Purdue's High-Profile Transfer Additions Expected to Make a Huge Impact in 2026

Coming off a 2-10 campaign in 2025, Barry Odom and his staff knew they needed to hit the transfer portal hard. The Boilers assembled a top-30 transfer class, bringing in production, experience and size at several key positions.

Who are the players who can have the biggest impact? Fall camp hasn't even started yet, but there are several candidates who can make a huge difference for the Boilers in 2026. Let's take a look at some of those individuals.

Fame Ijeboi, RB

Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Fame Ijeboi (7) runs the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ijeboi is one of the new additions to the backfield, spending the last two years at Minnesota before entering the transfer portal. He was the Gophers' second-leading rusher last season, totaling 441 yards and scoring three total touchdowns. The 6-foot, 210-pound running back can pack quite a punch with the football in his hands and should play a major role in Purdue's rushing attack.

Boaz Stanley, OL

The Boilermakers needed experience and size on the offensive line, and Stanley provides both. He's played in 24 games with 21 starts over the last two years at South Carolina and Troy. At 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, he possesses Big Ten size and has been a consistent starter in the SEC. Stanley will likely be a starter in the trenches this season.

Curt Neal, DL

Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Curt Neal (92). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Stopping the run was a big problem last season in West Lafayette, so bringing in an experienced Big Ten defensive lineman was a priority for Odom. The Boilermakers landed Neal, who was an impact player at both Wisconsin and Illinois. He's going to be a major piece to Purdue's puzzle on the defensive front, a player who can break through the offensive line and prevent running backs from running all over the defense. At Wisconsin in 2024, Neal accounted for 30 tackles, including 3.5 for loss.

Mister Clark, DB

Getting an opportunistic playmaker in the secondary was huge for the Boilers in the transfer portal. Clark isn't afraid to take chances defensively and has seen positive results in doing so. Playing in his first full season in 2025, Clark had three interceptions and forced a fumble. Purdue is hoping to force more turnovers this season, so Clark's ability fits right in with what defensive coordinator Kevin Kane is trying to accomplish.

Jaden Mangham, DB

Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) celebrates his fumble recovery. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Mangham is another transfer portal addition who spent time at multiple Big Ten schools prior to his arrival at Purdue. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2023 at Michigan State, then transferred to Michigan. With Purdue needing a lot of help in the secondary, he's sure to be a factor in some capacity. He'll challenge for a starting job, but should be a part of the rotation, at minimum.

Bisi Owens, WR

Purdue wanted to add more depth to the wide receiver room, and Owens is a big piece to the program's improved depth at that position. He's a proven playmaker and can be a major threat in the passing game this fall. He appeared in 30 games with 26 starts in three seasons at Penn. He totaled at least 400 receiving yards every year and is coming off a junior campaign in which he had 696 yards and five touchdowns on 66 receptions.

Micah Banuelos, OL

USC Trojans offensive lineman Micah Banuelos (59). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Banuelos was one of multiple transfer standouts during spring ball in West Lafayette. He already had a connection to offensive coordinator Josh Henson when they were both at USC. The 6-foot-2, 310-pound lineman appeared in 10 games for the Trojans last fall and made five starts. Banuelos is an important piece to Purdue's depth in the trenches and will see plenty of snaps up front.

Asaad Waseem, WR

Coming off a productive year at Florida Atlantic in 2025, Waseem is hoping to be a big piece of Purdue's passing attack in his first year. He totaled 699 yards and five touchdowns for the Owls last fall and will compete to be one of Purdue's primary receivers in 2026. He proved to be a reliable target when given the opportunity last year, and that's exactly what the Boilermakers need from that position.

Jerrick Gibson, RB

Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson (9). | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Establishing a strong rushing attack has been something Odom has harped on since arriving in West Lafayette. Gibson is another promising running back who will likely split reps with Ijeboi and others out of the backfield. He has a great combination of vision, speed and toughness. The former Texas ball carrier had 377 yards and four touchdowns for a 2024 Longhorns squad that reached the College Football Playoff. He should get ample opportunities at Purdue.

Nuku Mafi, OL

Yes, a third offensive lineman cracks this list. It shows how much help Purdue needed up front heading into the 2026 season. Mafi is a 6-foot-4, 325-pound lineman who started all 12 games for Oklahoma State one year ago. He has a great chance to be Purdue's starting right tackle opposite Joey Tanona and adds great size and starting experience in the trenches.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!