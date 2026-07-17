One Returning Player Ready to Become a Star for Purdue Football

Purdue junior linebacker Charles Correa is one of the most productive returning players from the 2025 squad. Despite his impact, though, he didn't receive the type of attention he deserved. A 2-10 record and a winless run in Big Ten play probably had a major role in that.

If there's one player who is poised to have a breakthrough year, though, Correa might be the strongest candidate. He enters the 2026 season as the captain of the defense and a player determined to help put Purdue back on the college football map.

Correa's popularity in West Lafayette rose at the end of last season. It had nothing to do with his production, but instead, his final remarks on how he would help recruit guys to Purdue to help rebuild the program.

"We're going to be successful in these next few years, and that's attributed to how hard we work," Correa said in November. "We want to be the hardest-working team in the country, day in and day out. On the field, off the field, with our habits, we'll show that. Anyone out there who is questioning coming to Purdue, we're going to work our tails off, and we are going to be successful, because there is no other option. That's the bottom line."

Correa has the potential to be the biggest difference-maker Purdue has on the defensive end. This offseason, he's already proving that he wants to have a big year for the Boilermakers.

Correa had a good year in 2025

Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Charles Correa records a sack. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first season at Purdue, Correa stepped into a big role at the linebacker spot. He finished the season third in tackles, piling up 96 in 12 games. He was also responsible for 7.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and a pair of pass break-ups.

Correa had a particularly strong start to the season, recording a double-digit tackle total in four of Purdue's first five games. He was consistent and did a good job of getting into the backfield to disrupt offenses.

The sophomore had a solid performance against Ohio State, totaling seven stops and 1.5 tackles against Ohio State late in the 2025 campaign.

Because the Boilermakers struggled defensively, Correa never really received the recognition for the impact he had on the field. With a defensive unit expected to take a major step forward, the junior linebacker has a tremendous opportunity to become a household name.

Why he could be a star this season

Purdue linebacker Charles Correa (5) sacks Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Correa is an incredibly confident individual, a player who believes success is imminent in West Lafayette. He's already established himself as a team leader, earning the opportunity to travel with Barry Odom to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days later this month.

Becoming a star takes more than leadership, though. Correa is going to have to produce at a high level again in 2026, and Purdue's defense is going to have to show some significant improvement from last fall.

It starts with Correa taking his job seriously, something he's demonstrated throughout the offseason.

At the end of the 2025 season, Correa weighed in at 220 pounds, 10 pounds lighter than when the year kicked off. So, this offseason, he wanted to put that weight back on and get comfortable moving with the additional pounds. He's eating between 6,000 and 7,000 calories per day to return to his 230-pound weight.

"They created this whole plan for me and I've stuck to it. I trust them," Correa told reporters during spring practice. "Coach (Kiero Small) was able to beef me up a little bit. So, going into this year, playing at a new weight, playing heavier, but still being able to move the same, if not faster, is something I wanted to do."

For Correa to put that weight back on and continue to move on the field at a quick pace is a good sign for the Boilermaker defense. It should allow him to absorb collisions better. The added strength will also assist in his tackling.

He's also working to become more opportunistic on the defensive end. Forcing turnovers was a focal point throughout spring practice, forcing Correa to get comfortable punching at the football when the ball was in the hands of a running back or wide receiver.

Correa has already proven that he can be a force at the linebacker position. With the added weight, a more opportunistic mindset and a leader of the defense, he could be in store for a massive 2026 season.

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