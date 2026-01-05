Purdue Lands Texas Running Back Via Transfer Portal

Purdue has made its first big splash in the transfer portal. On Sunday, the Boilermakers landed a commitment from former Texas running back Jerrick Gibson, who has three years of eligibility remaining.

Gibson played in just four games for the Longhorns during the 2025 campaign, preserving his redshirt status. He ended the year with 152 yards and a touchdown on 37 carries.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back made his announcement with a social media post on Instagram. He shared numerous photos of his visit to Purdue with the hashtag, "#committed."

Gibson is the first big addition from the transfer portal for Barry Odom and the Boilermakers. He has the opportunity to make an immediate impact in West Lafayette, with Purdue losing running backs Devin Mockobee (graduation), Jaheim Merriweather (transfer), and Jaron Thomas (transfer).

Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson (9) evades a tackle | Sara Diggins-USA Today Network via Imagn Images

As a high school recruit, Gibson was a four-star prospect and was ranked as the No. 79 overall player in the 2024 class, per 247Sports. He held offers from several elite programs, including Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, and others.

Purdue needs help in the rushing attack. Last year, the Boilermakers ranked 14th in the Big Ten, averaging 125.6 yards per game. They were held under the 100-yard mark seven times and exceeded 200 yards on the ground in only one game.

When the season ended, coach Barry Odom moved on from running backs coach Lamar Conard and moved wide receivers coach Cornell Ford into that position.

Gibson's freshman year at Texas

Texas Longhorns running back Jerrick Gibson (9) evades a tackle | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

As one of the nation's top running back prospects in the 2024 class, Gibson was able to come in immediately and play for a Texas team that reached the College Football Playoff. He appeared in 15 games as the Longhorns reached the semifinals last year.

Gibson finished the year with 377 yards and four touchdowns, ending the year as the team's third-leading rusher. His most productive performance came in a 49-17 victory over Florida, rushing for 100 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Following a solid freshman campaign, there was an expectation that Gibson would be in the mix for an even bigger role in 2025. However, the Longhorns had a loaded room, headlined by Tre Wisner, and it created limited opportunities.

Gibson opted to sit out the remainder of the 2025 season to preserve his redshirt status after Texas played Oklahoma in mid-October.

