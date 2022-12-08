Skip to main content

Purdue Officially Announces National Search for Football Program's Next Head Coach

Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski officially announced a national search for the football program's next head coach following Jeff Brohm's departure to Louisville. Offensive coordinator and quarterback's coach Brian Brohm will be the interim head coach when the team takes on LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University officially announced Thursday the commencement of a national search for the football program's next head coach following the departure of Jeff Brohm to Louisville

“On behalf of Purdue University, our football program and the entire Purdue community, we’re grateful to Coach Jeff Brohm, his staff and our players for their dedicated efforts in elevating the performance and profile of Purdue football over the past six seasons," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski in a release. "We’re very well positioned for the future and are focused on continuing to strive for greater and sustained success. 

"We look forward to identifying and bringing aboard a high-quality head football coach who recognizes the significant opportunity here at Purdue and will lead our program to new heights in the years ahead.”

The Boilermakers are 8-5, including a 6-3 mark in Big Ten play, and are coming off a 43-22 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the conference championship game. Their Big Ten West Division title this year was the first in program history. 

In six seasons with Purdue, Brohm led the team to four bowl appearances and a 36-34 overall record. The program is looking for back-to-back nine-win seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998. It is scheduled to kick off against No. 16 LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. 

Babinski has named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm as the interim head coach for the bowl game. Ahead of the 2020 season opener, he took over as acting head coach and play-caller after Jeff tested positive for COVID-19, eventually leading the Boilermakers to a 24-20 victory over Iowa. 

