Purdue Pros: Lions Rookie Linebacker Derrick Barnes Shines Despite Preseason Loss to Steelers

Former Purdue linebacker Derrick Barnes is proving himself as a rookie for the Detroit Lions. He recorded six tackles, one sack and two pass deflections in the team's 26-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After dealing with a hamstring injury at the start of training camp, former Purdue linebacker and rookie fourth-round draft pick Derrick Barnes recorded his best preseason performance to date Saturday.

He was all over the field in the Detroit Lions' 26-20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Barnes helped the Lions hold the Steelers to just six second-half points while finishing third on the team with six total tackles. He also recorded one sack, one quarterback hit and two pass deflections.

"Barnes popped again," Lions coach Dan Campbell said after the game, via Detroit Lions senior writer Tim Twentyman. "This is two weeks in a row. He got a little bit more of a load this week than last week because he's coming back off that hamstring, and he looked good. Now, he's still a pup, he's got a long way to go, but I'm telling you, this is why you do these things and this is why you put them in a position to see how they're going to handle some of this and get reps and grow and he's done it again, he's shown up."

The Lions did not play their projected starting inside linebackers Jamie Collins Sr. and Alex Anzalone, allowing Barnes to earn valuable playing time. After two preseason games, he's flashed his versatility by securing tackles, rushing the passer and covering intended receivers.

"Once you start making plays you see guys following and everyone wants to make plays," Barnes said. "Just being a leader. I know I'm young, but I have a leader mentality. That's just what I want to do, make plays and play for the guy beside me."

Barnes even earned praise from rookie defensive end Levi Onwuzurike, who was drafted by the Lions in the second round out of Washington.

"(Barnes) was going crazy," Onwuzurike said. "He tells me it every day he's like, 'I'm that dude. I'm going to do what I do.'

"I believe him. He shows it on the field. He's the truth without a doubt."

