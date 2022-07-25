Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Among Big Ten Football Preseason Honorees
Purdue redshirt senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 10 players recognized this preseason for Big Ten Conference Honors. He will be in attendance for the Boilermakers during the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced its list for the conference's 2022 preseason honors on Monday ahead of the start of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among the 10 players selected by a panel of media members.
O'Connell is one of seven players on the list that will be in attendance for the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days on Tuesday and Wednesday. The redshirt senior quarterback has also been recognized this preseason on the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Award watch lists.
Purdue opens its season against Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
2022 Big Ten Preseason Honors List
East Division
- Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
- Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
West Division
- Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
- Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
- Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
- Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
- Nick Herbig, OLB, Wisconsin
