Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Among Big Ten Football Preseason Honorees

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced its list for the conference's 2022 preseason honors on Monday ahead of the start of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among the 10 players selected by a panel of media members.

O'Connell is one of seven players on the list that will be in attendance for the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days on Tuesday and Wednesday. The redshirt senior quarterback has also been recognized this preseason on the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Award watch lists.

Purdue opens its season against Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

2022 Big Ten Preseason Honors List

East Division

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

West Division

Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Nick Herbig, OLB, Wisconsin

