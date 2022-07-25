Skip to main content
Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Among Big Ten Football Preseason Honorees

Purdue redshirt senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 10 players recognized this preseason for Big Ten Conference Honors. He will be in attendance for the Boilermakers during the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced its list for the conference's 2022 preseason honors on Monday ahead of the start of Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among the 10 players selected by a panel of media members. 

O'Connell is one of seven players on the list that will be in attendance for the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days on Tuesday and Wednesday. The redshirt senior quarterback has also been recognized this preseason on the Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Award watch lists. 

Purdue opens its season against Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Ross-Ade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. 

2022 Big Ten Preseason Honors List

East Division 

  • Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
  • Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State
  • TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
  • Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
  • C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

West Division

  • Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
  • Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
  • Aidan O'Connell, QB, Purdue
  • Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
  • Nick Herbig, OLB, Wisconsin
  • 2022 BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE, ATTENDEES: The Big Ten Conference announced its full slate of coaches and student-athletes attending the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The two-day event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 26. CLICK HERE
  • O'CONNELL NAMED TO DAVEY O'BRIEN WATCH LIST: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 35 players named to the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award watch list. He is the only player in program history to record two 500-yard passing games in a single season. CLICK HERE
  • O'CONNELL NAMED TO MAXWELL AWARD WATCH LIST: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 13 Big Ten players named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 3,178 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the 2021 season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

