Purdue Football Receives Votes in 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — We're less than a month away from Purdue's season opener against Penn State on Thursday, Sept. 1, inside Ross-Ade Stadium. With college football is quickly approaching, the 2022 preseason coaches poll was released on Monday.

The list, which will be updated weekly during the regular season using a panel of 65 FBS head coaches across the country, featured four Big Ten programs. Ohio State was the highest-ranked school in the league, coming in at No. 2 in the poll behind Alabama.

The preseason coaches poll also included Michigan at No. 6, Michigan State at No. 14 and Wisconsin at No. 20. Iowa, Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue also received votes. The Boilermakers are scheduled for a road matchup against the Badgers on Oct. 22.

Purdue received just two votes for a top-25 ranking in the preseason coaches poll but will have an excellent opportunity at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions to start the season.

The team is coming off a 9-4 season that was capped off by a 48-45 overtime victory against Tennessee in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

2022 Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25, Aug. 8

Here is the full list of teams in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll, with Big Ten teams in bold.

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Michigan Texas A&M Utah Oklahoma Baylor Oklahoma State Oregon NC State Michigan State USC Pittsburgh Miami Texas Wake Forest Wisconsin Kentucky Cincinnati Arkansas Mississippi Houston

Other receiving votes:

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1.

