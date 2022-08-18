Pieces are in Place for Purdue Running Backs to Take Step Forward During 2022 Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue running backs coach Chris Barclay told graduate assistant DJ Knox that with the team's stable of ball carriers, it feels like he's back in 2017.

Five years ago, Knox was a junior for the Boilermakers and was one of four running backs to rush for at least 250 yards on the season. The team averaged 151.1 yards on the ground per game and eclipsed the century mark the following year, too.

The 2018 season, Knox's final year as a college player, was the last time Purdue football ran for at least 100 yards per game. While the rushing attack may not be the focal point of coach Jeff Brohm's offense, this year's running back room has depth, competition and a desire to prove its worth.

"When we look back on film, we were just that much away from making that big play," senior running back King Doerue said. "So we just gotta hone in on the little things and just take it day by day. We're going to get where we need to be."

Throughout his college career, Doerue has led the Boilermakers in rushing twice and will return as the lead back for this upcoming season. He'll be backed by redshirt junior Kobe Lewis — a transfer this offseason from Central Michigan — and junior Dylan Downing.

Lewis missed the entirety of the 2021 season after suffering an injury during the Chippewas' fall scrimmage, and he is now two years removed from totaling 1,074 yards on the ground. But through his preparation, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound back has put together an impressive training camp before the start of the season.

As Lewis continues to make strides with his knowledge of a complex Purdue offense, he'll push Doerue for playing time in the backfield.

"I had to realize that it's been a year since the kid played football," Barclay said. "So there were some moments where it looked a little rusty. I had to kind of pull him to the side and say 'hey man, look — it's gonna come. We just got to knock the dust off, the cobwebs off, and just be patient.'"

In 32 career games at Central Michigan, Lewis rushed for 1,579 total yards on 297 carries (5.3 average) while reaching the endzone 18 times. He's a versatile running back who is looking for big plays every time he touches the football.

"I'm trying to beat everybody one on one in the open field," Lewis said. "I'm kind of explosive, I feel like I got great speed, great hands. I just feel like I could bring another weapon to this team."

Purdue Boilermaker Kobe Lewis (25) runs a drill during a practice, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Throw Downing into the mix — a 6-foot, 225-pound ball carrier that played both running back and fullback a season ago — and the Purdue running backs can cover a wide range of skill sets on any given play.

The team is also poised to utilize Iowa transfer wide receiver Tyrone Tracy in a variety of roles this upcoming season, whether it be on the perimeter, in the slot or as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

While it may be a stretch to compare the unit to that of Knox and the committee of running backs he was a part of before Brohm's tenure, the Boilermakers are showing potential to take a step forward in the run game.

"To have a three-headed snake — or four-headed snake, however many — you can really attack different things," Downing said. "So we got the ground and pound, you can attack through the air, you can run through and run around them in some cases. They gotta come ready to cover all those facets of the run game."

For Purdue to succeed on the ground, it's going to take a group effort. The pieces are in place for this year's running backs to complement a strong aerial scheme, it'll come down to execution during the season.

"I'm going to need everybody, and I like where the unit is right now," Barclay said. "And we're definitely going to continue to improve each and every day."

