Skip to main content

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell Shares the Passing of Oldest Brother, Sean

Aidan O'Connell shared of the passing of his oldest brother, Sean, just one day after Purdue's 30-16 win over Indiana. The sixth-year senior made the decision to play for the Boilermakers on Saturday, throwing for 290 yards and two touchdowns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following Purdue football's win over Indiana on Saturday, quarterback Aidan O'Connell shared of the passing of his oldest brother, Sean. 

"My family and I would like to express our gratitude for the love and support we have received over the past few days," O'Connell said in a statement. "We are deeply saddened to share of the passing of my oldest brother, Sean. 

"Sean was not only one of Purdue Football's biggest fans, but he was a better son, brother and friend. He lit up any room he walked in and all that knew him testify to his contagious joy. We trust the Lord to provide strength and hope, and we appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this time." 

O'Connell made the decision to lead the Boilermakers in their rivalry matchup against the Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Blooming, Ind., completing 18 of his 29 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. 

By coming away with a 30-16 win, Purdue claimed the Old Oaken Bucket for the second consecutive season and clinched the first Big Ten West title in program history. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the team's postgame press conference, coach Jeff Brohm was emotional when discussing O'Connell's journey to this point in his career and what the former walk-on was dealing with entering Saturday's game. 

"Aidan, he's got a lot going on right now. I'm not going to say anything," Brohm said. "So he's emotional for a lot of reasons. But he played really hard. He stepped up to the plate when his teammates needed him, gave us great effort all year long. 

"It doesn't matter what's going on, he gives us great effort and I just think it's another great story. So I'm really proud of him. He and his family, we appreciate everything they've done for us. We're going to be with him every step of the way." 

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

Big Ten logo lucas oil stadium
Football

How to Buy Tickets for the 2022 Big Ten Football Championship Game

By D.J. Fezler
Jack Sullivan Old Oaken Bucket
Football

PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue's 30-16 Win Over Indiana

By D.J. Fezler
ethan morton vs gonzaga
Basketball

How to Watch Purdue vs. Duke in Phil Knight Legacy Championship Game

By D.J. Fezler
Devin Mockobee vs Indiana
Football

Purdue Defeats Indiana 30-16, Clinches Big Ten West Title

By D.J. Fezler
purdue vs indiana football
Football

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue Football's Matchup With Indiana in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
purdue vs gonzaga
Basketball

No. 24 Purdue Basketball Topples No. 6 Gonzaga 84-66 in Phil Knight Legacy Semifinal

By D.J. Fezler
USATSI_19388854_168388303_lowres
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 24 Purdue vs. No. 6 Gonzaga in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler
Dylan Downing Touchdown vs Indiana
Football

Game Prediction: Purdue Playing for Old Oaken Bucket, Big Ten West Title Against Rival Indiana

By D.J. Fezler