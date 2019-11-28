Purdue
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Purdue QB David Blough to Start for Detroit Lions Today

tombrew94

Milljons of people are going to flip on the TV to watch NFL football on Thanksgiving Day, and it all starts at 12:30 p.m. ET when the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears.

When the Lions take the field, quarterback David Blough will make his first-ever NFL start. And the country will say in unison, "WHO'S THAT?'' 

Purdue fans will know, of course. Blough threw for 3,705 yards and 25 touchdowns a year ago as a senior and led its high-powered offense to a bowl game under head coach Jeff Brohm. He started for the better part of four years during his Purdue career from 2015 to 2018.

Despite his inexperience in the NFL, Blough does have a track record of surprising people and he might even be the better QB on the field Thursday, considering the struggles of Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky. Last season, Blough he led underdog Purdue past No. 2-ranked Ohio State, shocking the Buckeyes 49-20. It was easily the biggest upset of the season in college football, and Blough led the way with 378 yards passing and three touchdowns.

He also beat ranked teams Boston College and Iowa last year and threw for 572 yards in a loss to Missouri. He threw for 275 yards or more eight times last season.

Blough wasn't drafted in last spring's NFL Draft, but he was signed by the Cleveland Browns and went to camp. When it was clear he wasn't going to make the team, the Browns traded him to the Detroit Lions for a late-round pick.

Matthew Stafford is the longtime starter at quarterback for Detroit, but he injured his back a month ago and is likely out for the year. Former Florida quarterback Jeff Driskel has been starting in his absence, but he got hurt last week in the loss to Washington, so Blough is the next man up.

Blough isn't the only former Boilermakers quarterback starting on Thanskgiving Day. Drew, Brees, probably Purdue's greatest quarterback, will start Thursday night for the New Orleans Saints when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Blough is the first undrafted rookie quarterback to EVER start a game for the Lions, which is saying something. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Senior Day Special for Holt Family, as Father and Son Get One Last Game Together

Brady Extin
0

Purdue co-defensive coordinator Nick Holt will coach his son Ben for one final time on Saturday when the Boilermakers take on Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket game.

VIDEO: Meet the Opponent, the Indiana Hoosiers

tombrew94
0

Indiana has had a turnaround season in Tom Allen's third year, posting a 7-4 record as it heads into Saturday's Old Oaken Bucket game with Purdue. Here's a video look at the Hoosiers.

Purdue Football: Secondary Improvement the Focus this Week

Brady Extin
0

The Purdue secondary will have its hands full Saturday against Indiana.

Report Card: Grades All Over the Map for Purdue

Brady Extin
1 2

Purdue covered the gamut on the report card after having some good moments in a 45-24 loss at Wisconsin, but in too many other areas, the Boilermakers were overwhelmed.

Purdue Notebook: Senior Day, Bucket Game, Injuries

Brady Extin
0

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm talked about Senior Day, injuries, and the importance of the Old Oaken Bucket game in his Monday news conference.

Tom Brew

We'll keep you updated on all the Indiana football news this week, too. Here's Monday's injury…

0

David Bell Earns Fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award

Brady Extin
0

David Bell earned his fourth Big Ten Freshman of the Week award after catching 12 passes for 108 yards and one touchdown.

Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 13: Michigan Makes it Move

tombrew94
0

The Wolverines have been red hot for a month, and have made it back to the top-two in the power rankings. Is it deserved?

Purdue's Win Over Jacksonville State an Inside Job

tombrew94
0

The Boilermakers focused on getting 7-foot-3 center Matt Haarms more involved offensively, and it paid off in the 81-4 rout at Mackey Arena.

Purdue Football: Defensive Struggles too Much for Purdue to Overcome

Brady Extin
0

Purdue struggled defensively in a 45-24 loss to Wisconsin.