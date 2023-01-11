Skip to main content

Purdue Quarterback Michael Alaimo Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Michael Alaimo appeared in four games in three years with Purdue football, throwing for 74 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He announced his decision to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After spending three seasons with the Purdue football program, quarterback Michael Alaimo announced Tuesday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. 

Alaimo is a former four-star recruit out of St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, N.J. He appeared in just four games with the Boilermakers, completing nine of his 18 attempts for 74 yards passing, one touchdown and one interception. 

As a freshman in 2020, Alaimo did not see action on the field and would redshirt before his second season of college football. He made his collegiate debut on Sept. 4, 2021, in a 49-0 victory over UConn. He did not attempt a pass in the game and was sacked one time. 

Alaimo entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season but would later remove his name and return to Purdue. He played in three games this past season and first appeared in a 56-0 win against Indiana State on Sept. 10 where he threw for 37 yards. 

Two weeks later, he attempted a pair of passes in the team's 28-26 win against Florida Atlantic. After sixth-year senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell announced he would be opting out of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU, Alaimo became the primary backup to sixth-year senior Austin Burton. 

Alaimo played the majority of the snaps from under center during a 63-7 beatdown at the hands of the Tigers, completing four of his 11 passes for 37 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He orchestrated the only scoring drive of the game for the Boilermakers, capping the possession with a 16-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior wide receiver TJ Sheffield. 

By entering the transfer portal, Alaimo will seek an opportunity to start for a program while having three years of eligibility remaining. 

  • Purdue Football 2023 Transfer Portal Tracker: In our Purdue football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Boilermakers that have entered the transfer portal and also include players that are transferring to the program for the 2023 season. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Optimistic for 2023 Season Under Ryan Walters: Following a 63-7 loss to LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Purdue football enters a new chapter in its program under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers will look to build on its success in the past two seasons when it takes the field in 2023. CLICK HERE

