Purdue Receiver Charlie Jones Makes 'Biggest Play of the Game' in Win over Florida Atlantic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Wide receiver Charlie Jones has taken college football by storm after transferring from Iowa and joining Purdue for the 2022 season.

Entering a Week 4 matchup with Florida Atlantic, the sixth-year senior led the Big Ten Conference in receptions (10.7) and receiving yards (158.0) per game. Those numbers also ranked first and second in the country, respectively.

But in a 28-26 victory for the Boilermakers over the Owls on their Homecoming night, Jones didn't put up the superhuman performance that the team was so used to seeing. He tallied nine catches for just 59 yards during Saturday's game while also reaching the end zone twice.

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Florida Atlantic Owls safety Teja Young (4) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. © Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In the absence of starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell, Purdue found itself leading by only one point in the fourth quarter. Faced with fourth-and-7 from the Florida Atlantic 32-yard line, the offense threw the ball short of the line to gain.

But Jones, who caught the pass over the middle, spun away from a trailing defender and quickly pushed up the field for a 14-yard pickup to move the chains. The Boilermakers would later cap the drive with a touchdown pass from the 4-yard line, taking a 28-20 lead with 8:01 left to play.

"I told him that was the biggest play of the game," Purdue backup quarterback Austin Burton said after the win. "I only threw it like three yards — I think it was a drive route or something — and he turned it up and got that first down. I mean, game-changer.

"The way he performs week in and week out, it's impressive. It's just cool to watch him, and he's a stud. Glad to have him on our team."

Through four games, Jones now has 41 catches for 533 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. He's been the unquestioned go-to receiver on offense despite it being just his first season with the program.

Burton, a sixth-year senior, completed 21 of his 29 throws for 166 yards and three touchdowns in his first start for Purdue. Jones saw a team-high 11 targets during the game, and the duo connected four times on the opening possession alone, which included a seven-yard touchdown strike.

Near the end of the first half, the Boilermakers found themselves trailing with control of the football. Burton and Jones combined once again for a 12-yard score, capping off a seven-play, 75-yard drive to take a 14-13 lead before halftime.

Jones had eight catches in the first half, but his final reception of the game came at a crucial juncture.

"We don't get that, we probably don't win the game," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "It was right in there where you really don't need to punt it, but if you don't get it they're gonna get it in good field position. And Austin did a good job. He hung in there, bought a little time. They played the zone and Charlie found the spot, and then went and got the first down."

Jones showed Saturday that he isn't an unstoppable force, but he doesn't need to be. He's an imperfect player that can have what for him is considered a down game every now and again.

He was a security blanket for Burton, coming down with contested catches and picking up extra yards when Purdue needed them most. Even after fumbling the ball away on the second drive of the game, Jones bounced back and made enough plays on offense to secure a victory.

"That just shows what type of player he is. He has natural ability, he shows that every game," Brohm said. "It probably wasn't his best game, but then again, it's not like we threw the ball a ton.

"He was efficient at what he did. While he had the one fumble, he did get some return yardage ... but he definitely has some dangerous skills that we got to continue to use."