Photo Gallery: Pictures From Purdue's 28-26 Homecoming Win Over Florida Atlantic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football closed its nonconference schedule with a 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic on Saturday night for the team's Homecoming game.

Without starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the lineup due to an injury, Austin Burton earned his first start with the program and the second of his college career, throwing for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Dylan Downing also became the first Boilermaker running back to rush for over 100 yards since Zander Horvath during the 2020 season. He had 113 yards on the ground and a score on 15 carries.

Below is a gallery of pictures from Purdue's Homecoming matchup against Florida Atlantic:

Wide receiver Charlie Jones

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

A pass intended for Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) is broken up by Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Justin McKithen (11)during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Running back Kobe Lewis

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers running back Kobe Lewis (25) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls linebacker Eddie Williams (3) and Florida Atlantic Owls safety Dwight Toombs (31) during the NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Safety Sanoussi Kane

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers safety Sanoussi Kane (21) recovers a fumble during the NCAA football game against the Florida Atlantic Owls, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Running back Dylan Downing



© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (38) celebrates after scoring during the NCAA football game against the Florida Atlantic Owls, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Quarterback Austin Burton

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) talks with Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm during the fourth quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Running back Dylan Downing

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (38) jumps over Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Romain Mungin (2) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) runs past Florida Atlantic Owls linebacker Morven Joseph (19) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Running back Dylan Downing

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (38) attempts to get away from Florida Atlantic Owls defensive end Jacob Merrifield (50) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Quarterback Austin Burton

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) scrambles away from Florida Atlantic Owls safety Teja Young (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Running back Kobe Lewis

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Kobe Lewis (25) attempts to get around Florida Atlantic Owls defensive back Daemon Hill (16) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Tight end Payne Durham

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) jumps over Florida Atlantic Owls cornerback Romain Mungin (2) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Running back Devin Mockobee

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) evades tackle by Florida Atlantic Owls linebacker Eddie Williams (3) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Florida Atlantic Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Florida Atlantic running back Larry McCammon

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back Larry McCammon (3) tries to out run Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Scotty Humpich (46) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Quarterback Austin Burton

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Wide receiver Charlie Jones

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Charlie Jones (15) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Florida Atlantic Owls safety Teja Young (4) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Running back Dylan Downing

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Dylan Downing (38) is tackled by Florida Atlantic Owls defensive end Marlon Bradley (95) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Head coach Jeff Brohm

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm puts on his headset before a game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Ross-Ade Stadium.

Cornerback Cory Trice

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 24, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls running back Johnny Ford (5) out runs Purdue Boilermakers cornerback Cory Trice (23) during the second quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.

© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue Boilermakers fans cheer during the NCAA football game against the Florida Atlantic Owls, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

