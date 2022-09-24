Live Blog: Follow Purdue's Homecoming Game Against Florida Atlantic in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football hosts Florida Atlantic on Saturday night for Homecoming inside Ross-Ade Stadium. The Boilermakers find themselves at 1-2 through the first three weeks of the season and will look to close out their nonconference schedule with a victory.

How to Watch: For television information, stats and notes on the head coaches for both teams ahead of Saturday's matchup between Purdue football and Indiana State, CLICK HERE.

Purdue failed to close out another tight matchup last week, falling to Syracuse on the road 32-29 after coming back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers gave up a go-ahead touchdown to the Orange with less than a minute to play in the game.

The team will look to rebound for its second win of the 2022 season before entering the thick of its Big Ten schedule.

If you're not familiar with our live blog, we'll keep you updated live in real time, straight from the press box, with news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

It's another game day for Purdue football, be sure to follow along below:

KICKOFF — Coming up at about 7:30 p.m. ET.

PREGAME — Purdue starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell is Out vs. Florida Atlantic, and Austin Burtin is likely to start. It would be Burton's second career start after transferring from UCLA back in 2020.

Read More