Purdue Receives One Vote in Latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll After Loss to Penn State
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football had a chance to remain relevant in the national rankings with a win in its season opener against Penn State inside Ross-Ade Stadium.
Instead, the Boilermakers failed to close out the game against the Nittany Lions, falling to 0-1 with a 35-31 loss. The team earned just one vote in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Tuesday.
A total of four Big Ten programs were ranked after the conclusion of Week 1. Ohio State fell to No. 3 after a ranked win over Notre Dame, followed by rival Michigan at No. 4. Michigan State came in at No. 14 and Wisconsin at No. 19 to round out the conference teams in the national rankings.
Outside the AP Top 25, Penn State earned the second most votes with 122 while Minnesota garnered 22 after its blowout victory over New Mexico State.
Purdue is still searching for its first win of the season as it begins its slate of nonconference opponents on Saturday. The team takes on Indiana State inside Ross-Ade Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.
Read More
AP Top 25 college football poll, Sept. 6
Here's a look is the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll following Week 1, with Big Ten teams in bold.
- Alabama (1-0)
- Georgia (1-0)
- Ohio State (1-0)
- Michigan (1-0)
- Clemson (1-0)
- Texas A&M (1-0)
- Oklahoma (1-0)
- Notre Dame (0-1)
- Baylor (1-0)
- USC (1-0)
- Oklahoma State (1-0)
- Florida (1-0)
- Utah (1-0)
- Michigan State (1-0)
- Miami (1-0)
- Arkansas (1-0)
- Pittsburgh (1-0)
- North Carolina (1-0)
- Wisconsin (1-0)
- Kentucky (1-0)
- BYU (1-0)
- Ole Miss (1-0)
- Wake Forest (1-0)
- Tennessee (1-0)
- Houston (1-0)
Others receiving votes:
Oregon 131, Penn State 122, Texas 118, Cincinnati 63, Florida State 42, Fresno State 22, UCF 22, Minnesota 22, Kansas State 18, Auburn 15, Mississippi State 10, Air Force 8, Oregon State 5, North Carolina 3, South Carolina 2, Purdue 1, UCLA 1, Arizona 1
Related Stories on Purdue Football
- Tyrone Tracy in Line For More Touches Moving Forward: Purdue wide receiver Tyrone Tracy registered just two touches for 17 yards in the team's 35-31 loss to Penn State to open the season. Coach Jeff Brohm said he will need to get more opportunities as the season progresses. CLICK HERE
- What Jeff Brohm Said Before Matchup With Indiana State: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday ahead of the team's upcoming matchup against Indiana State. The team is looking for its first win of the season after a 35-31 loss to Penn State. CLICK HERE
- Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week: Sean Clifford led Penn State on an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes of a 35-31 win over Purdue football. He threw for 282 yards in the game and tied a career-high with four touchdown passes. CLICK HERE
- What Went Right, What Went Wrong in Loss to Penn State: Purdue football started its season with a disappointing 35-31 loss to Penn State on Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium. Here's a look at what went right and what went wrong for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
- First Look at Week 2 Matchup With Indiana State: Purdue football looks to bounce back from a 35-31 loss against Penn State to open the season and will take on Indiana State on Saturday, Sept. 10, inside Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE