Sean Clifford Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week After Win Over Purdue

Penn State sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford, who orchestrated a game-winning drive in a 35-31 victory over Purdue on Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, has been named the Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week.

After completing 20 of his 37 passing attempts for 282 yards and a career-high-tying four touchdown throws against the Boilermakers, he shares the conference's weekly recognition with Nebraska junior running back Anthony Grant.

Clifford became the third quarterback in Penn State football history to surpass 8,000 passing yards during his college career, joining Trace McSorley and Christian Hackenberg.

The Nittany Lions found its first lead of the game on a 12-play, 79-yard drive that was capped off by a 12-yard touchdown from Clifford to fifth-year wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

Clifford also led Penn State to touchdown drives in each of the team's final two possession before the end of the first half. He punched in a touchdown run from the 2-yard line with less than two minutes to play before finding redshirt junior tight end Brenton Strange for a 67-yard score before halftime.

The Nittany Lions led the Boilermakers 21-10 at halftime. However, as Purdue attempted to put itself in a position to win its season opener at home, Penn State was held scoreless in the third quarter.

It wasn't until the fourth quarter, with the Boilermakers leading 24-21, that Clifford found the end zone again. He hit sophomore wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on a 29-yard scoring strike to regain the lead.

Clifford's biggest mistake of the game was an overthrown pass that fell in the waiting hands of fifth-year senior defensive back Chris Jefferson, who returned the interception 72 yards for a touchdown.

As the Purdue offense struggled to put the game away at the end of the game, Clifford led Penn State on an eight-play, 80-yard drive in the final minutes that ended in a 10-yard touchdown to sophomore running back Kayvone Lee.

The score put the Nittany Lions up for good, and they walked out of West Lafayette with a victory.

Purdue's next game is on Saturday, Sept. 10, against Indiana State. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET at Ross-Ade Stadium, and the Boilermakers will be looking for their first win of the season.