BoilermakersCountry
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

7 Purdue Members on Big Ten's new Anti-Racism Coalition

tombrew94

The Big Ten announced on Monday the members that will comprise the first Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, which includes student-athletes, coaches, athletic directors, chancellors, presidents and other members of the Big Ten family representing all 14 schools.

The seven members from Purdue include:

  • JEFF BROHM, football coach
  • DR. CARLY DAY, head team physician
  • NORBERT ELLIOTT,  Head coach men’s & women’s track & field and cross country
  • JARED FLORELL, wrestling
  • NYAGOA GONY, women's basketball 
  • DAVE SHONDELL, volleyball coach
  • PEYTON STOVALL, assistant athletics director, student-athlete development
Screenshot 2020-06-15 18.24.50

“The events in our country and around the world during the past few months have strengthened my fundamental belief in our need to develop tangible and actionable efforts in a collective manner and provide viable solutions addressing the issues of hate and racism in our society,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said.

“We have the distinct opportunity and responsibility through our Coalition to continually encourage, educate and empower our student-athletes as we embrace transparent and much-needed dialogue regarding meaningful issues that have impacted race relations for many years.”

The league is also starting a voter registration initiative at the same time, "a natural extension of the conversation within the Coalition,'' Warren said, especially in an election year.

The Coalition was first announced in an open letter from Commissioner Warren on June 1, 2020 following the death of George Floyd. The goal of the Coalition is to seek tangible ways to actively and constructively combat racism and hate around the world while also empowering student-athletes to express their rights to free speech and peaceful protest.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to use my platform as a student-athlete to combat hate and racism in our country,” said Savanna Spears, a Coalition member and a junior on the Indiana women’s swimming and diving team who is from St. John, Ind. “It is so important that we go out and vote so that all our voices can be heard.”

The Coalition will leverage, support and complement the extraordinary efforts already taking place across the Big Ten Conference through initiatives on our campuses, as well as through existing conference-wide organizations like the Big Ten Advisory Commission. Established in 1972 in the midst of a period of significant social unrest in our nation, the Advisory Commission will have direct representation on the Coalition.

Monthly educational programming will begin in July and continue through the general election on November 3, 2020. This programming will be designed to inform and educate student-athletes on the importance of civic engagement and how to register to vote and submit a ballot, in person or absentee.

The Voter Registration Committee will also partner with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law to develop educational programming, create outreach tools, foster open and honest dialogue with law enforcement and collaborate with other established civic platforms. In partnership with Election Protection, the nation's largest and longest-running non-partisan, voter protection program, led by the Lawyers' Committee, the Big Ten Conference will work to ensure that all voters have an equal opportunity to register, vote and have that vote counted. The Big Ten Conference will encourage use of the Election Protection helpline, 866-OUR-VOTE or 866-687-8683, which is available 365 days a year to support anyone with voting-related questions.

“The right to vote is the most important right in our democracy,” said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. “Student-athletes have unique platforms that can be used to educate and activate students all across the country. I am excited to partner with Commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition to help promote civic participation and ensure that the voices of all student voters are heard this election season.”

“I commend Commissioner Warren and the Big Ten Conference for taking action and being part of the solution,” said Coalition member and Maryland football head coach Michael Locksley. “I am honored to be part of this Coalition and look forward to having tough conversations that lead to significant change.

"Our student-athletes at Maryland have taken it upon themselves to make an impact by not only registering themselves to vote, but also getting out into our community to encourage voter registration and participation on election days. It gives me great pride to see the Big Ten also institute a Voter Registration Initiative that I strongly believe can have a lasting impact.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Purdue Athletic Director Morgan Burke Passes Away

Long-time Purdue athletic director Morgan Burke passed away at the age of 68.

Brett Douglas

Ohio State's Chase Young, Wisconsin's Dana Rettke Chosen Big Ten's Top Athletes

Track and field athletes Waseem Williams and Janae Moffitt were Purdue's nominees for the prestigious awards.

tombrew94

4-Star QB Sam Jackson Flips to Purdue From Minnesota

Naperville (Ill.) Central quarterback Sam Jackson has changed his mind again, and has decided to flip from Minnesota to Purdue. He's the ninth commit in Purdue's 2021 class.

tombrew94

NCAA Prepared to Announce Fall Football Practice Calendar on Thursday

If all goes as planned, the NCAA will announce a calendar for football practice in July and August that will lead to starting Purdue's college football season on time.

tombrew94

Purdue Football Members Honor George Floyd in Solidarity

Players and coaches from the Purdue football team marched to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse to honor George Floyd.

Brett Douglas

Big Ten Commissioner Creates Anti-Racism Coalition: 'We Must Listen to Our Young People'

New Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren spent 15 years in Minneapolis before moving to Chicago. As a black man with a family, he wants to see change, and is leading that crusade with the creation of an Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coaliton created by the league.

tombrew94

Athletes to Return to Purdue Campus Starting on June 8

Purdue officials plan to use a phased approach to bringing athletes back to campus over a five-week period, using small schools to be better able to adjust on the fly if necessary.

tombrew94

Painter Tweets About Recent Racial Events, Pleads to Seek 'Remedy Together'

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter took to Twitter on Saturday to weigh in on the recent race-related events exploding across the country, and decrying racism in any form.

tombrew94

Purdue Catches 5-Star Recruit Harrison Ingram's Eye in More Ways Than One

Harrison Ingram, the high-flying small forward from Dallas, likes what he sees from Purdue these days as he works on narrowing down his list of schools

tombrew94

Purdue Players Will Return to Completely Different Campus in a Few Weeks

It will be safety first when Purdue's football and basketball players start returning to campus in a few weeks, and it will never be the same again. It's "the new normal.''

tombrew94

by

thomasbrew