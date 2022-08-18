Finau, Fakasiieiki Named to 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football players Sione Finau and Semisi Fakasiieiki were named to the 2022 watch list for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

Former Ohio State and current Tennessee Titans Defensive Lineman Haskell Garrett was the recipient of the award following the 2021 season.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award has become one of the most competitive and prestigious awards in college football,” Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee, said in a release. “This award has become a source of great pride for Polynesians everywhere.”

Fakasiieiki returns to the Boilermakers for his seventh overall season with the program in 2022 after missing all of last season due to an injury in fall camp. He's appeared in just 15 games across three seasons on the field and has played at both defensive end and linebacker for Purdue.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound college football veteran has posted 52 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack, but will look to play a big role for the Boilermakers in his final season with the program.

Finau, a senior transfer from FIU, was welcomed by the Purdue football program this offseason. He appeared in 21 games during his three seasons with the Panthers and helped the team rush for over 100 yards in all five games in 2020, which included a pair of 100-yard rushers against Middle Tennessee.

The watch list candidates were selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made throughout the 2022 season, with finalists and the winner set to be chosen by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.

