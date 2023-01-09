Purdue Transfer Jack Sullivan Announces Commitment to USC

After five years with the Purdue football program, defensive end Jack Sullivan announced Sunday he is committed to USC as a graduate transfer.

Sullivan earned a degree in professional flight technology and aviation management in the fall and appeared in all 14 games for the Boilermakers during the 2022 college football season.

Sullivan came to Purdue ahead of the 2018 season as a three-star prospect out of Plainfield East High School in Plainfield, Ill. He did not play as a freshman and would redshirt.

During the 2019 campaign, he appeared in all 12 games as a reserve and registered 13 total tackles and five pass deflections, including a career-high three breakups during a 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt.

In 2020, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan played in all six games and made two starts, finishing the year with 12 total tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks.

He returned to the program in 2021 as a key component along the defensive line opposite star pass-rusher George Karlaftis. He played in 13 games and made three straight starts to end the year, registering 23 total tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

This past season, Sullivan appeared in all 14 games and set career-highs with 38 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks on the year. He joins a USC program that finished with an 11-3 overall record, including an 8-1 mark in the Pac-12. The Trojans were second in the conference with a total of 40 sacks.

Purdue Transfer Lawrence Johnson Commits to Auburn: Purdue transfer defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson announced Sunday that he is committed to Auburn for the 2023 season. In five years with the Boilermakers, he tallied 88 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. CLICK HERE

Purdue transfer defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson announced Sunday that he is committed to Auburn for the 2023 season. In five years with the Boilermakers, he tallied 88 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Purdue Football 2023 Transfer Portal Tracker: In our Purdue football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Boilermakers that have entered the transfer portal and also include players that are transferring to the program for the 2023 season. CLICK HERE

In our Purdue football transfer portal tracker, you can find a complete list of Boilermakers that have entered the transfer portal and also include players that are transferring to the program for the 2023 season. Purdue Optimistic for 2023 Season Under Ryan Walters: Following a 63-7 loss to LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, Purdue football enters a new chapter in its program under coach Ryan Walters. The Boilermakers will look to build on its success in the past two seasons when it takes the field in 2023. CLICK HERE

You can keep up to date on everything at Boilermakers Country by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

You can also follow D.J. Fezler at @DJFezler on Twitter.