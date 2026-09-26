Purdue vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Live Blog & Updates With News, Analysis, Highlights

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Football has returned to Ross-Ade Stadium. After traveling to Pasadena last week, Purdue returns home to host No. 3 Notre Dame in an in-state rivalry game. It's a beautiful Saturday afternoon, a perfect day for a game.

The Boilermakers are searching for their first victory over the Fighting Irish since 2007, losing each of the last 10 meetings. Purdue is also still trying to beat a Power Four opponent for the first time since 2023.

Can Purdue pull off the upset and stun the college football world? Follow along with Purdue Boilermakers On SI for live coverage from Ross-Ade Stadium. You can refresh this page regularly for the latest news, updates, highlights and analysis.

Purdue vs. #3 Notre Dame live game blog

Pregame

We had a flyover for the National Anthem, which gets the first big roar from the crowd. The Boilers are getting ready to run out of the tunnel for this afternoon's contest.

Purdue legend Drew Brees is in Ross-Ade Stadium for today's game.

We're about 35 minutes from kickoff and the stadium is beginning to fill in. There are several green shirts inside Ross-Ade Stadium this afternoon to support the Fighting Irish.

It's a beautiful day in West Lafayette. We have mid-60 temperatures and there isn't a cloud in sight. It's a perfect day for a college football game.

Purdue and Notre Dame is scheduled for a 2 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will air on Peacock.

What's at stake

Purdue Boilermakers

The Boilermakers are trying to snap several losing streaks on Saturday. They have lost their last 22 games to Power Four opponents and Notre Dame. They have also dropped each of the last 10 meetings with the Fighting Irish, with their last win coming at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2013.

Saturday serves as a chance for Purdue to even its record and shock the college football world. It would also take some of the pressure off of Barry Odom and this coaching staff, at least for one week.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Marcus Freeman's team is off to a 3-0 start, defeating a pair of Big Ten teams in Wisconsin and Michigan State already. This could be the Fighting Irish's third victory over a Big Ten team and would get them to 4-0 on the year.

Notre Dame has aspirations of winning a national championship this year after missing the College Football Playoff last season. A loss doesn't entirely derail their season, but it would be a major setback for a program that has set high goals for itself in 2026.

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