Purdue vs. UCLA Confidence Meter: Can the Boilers Take Down the Bruins?

Purdue has taken the trip out West for its first Big Ten game of the 2026 season. The Boilers will battle UCLA, hoping to get their first conference victory since 2023 and their first win in a league opener since 2021.

The Bruins are off to a 2-0 start and Bob Chesney's team has one of the top rushing attacks in the Big Ten through two weeks. Can Purdue's defense get enough stops to escape Pasadena with a victory?

We have a few thoughts about tonight's game, as well as Purdue's chances at Rose Bowl Stadium.

Sep 4, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Barry Odom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Arvin, writer

Let me start by saying I don’t think Purdue will end up winning this game. Kevin Kane’s defense has not proven to be proficient enough to stop a running attack of the caliber of UCLA’s. However, the Boilermakers are being massively disrespected in the conversation surrounding this game.

I would be very surprised if Purdue lost by more than two touchdowns. They fell just short against Wake Forest last week, but I was impressed by the fight they showed. The trip to the West Coast is always difficult, but this offense is more than capable of hanging around and making this a close game.

If Purdue can get off to an early start and limit UCLA’s offensive snaps, there is a chance. The Bruins have high expectations for their team this year, and the Boilermakers have an opportunity to play spoiler. Although I think Purdue ultimately falls short, this isn’t the same Purdue team we’ve seen over the last two seasons.

Score prediction : UCLA 35, Purdue 28

: UCLA 35, Purdue 28 Confidence: 4/10

Dustin Schutte, publisher

I have faith that Purdue's offense will be able to move the football against UCLA on Saturday. When the Boilers have avoided costly penalties, they've been able to sustain drives and score points. Plus, UCLA's defense has shown some susceptibility through the first two weeks.

My concerns come on the defensive end. Purdue hasn't had a consistent pass rush in a game this season, and the secondary has given up a lot of yards. Can the Boilermakers contain Nico Iamaleava and prevent him from scrambling for chunk yardage? If they can, then Purdue will put itself in a position to win.

The other factor in my prediction is how well UCLA has closed games. The Bruins have scored 21 points in the fourth quarter in each of their first two games to secure victories over Cal and San Diego State. As we saw last week, Purdue couldn't close the deal late on Wake Forest.

Score prediction : UCLA 38, Purdue 30

: UCLA 38, Purdue 30 Confidence: 3/10

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