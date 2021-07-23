Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Named to 2021 Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Purdue wide receiver David Bell was among eight Big Ten players named to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list. He recorded 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Boilermakers.

The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season's most outstanding receiver from the Football Bowl Subdivision, regardless of position. Any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award.

The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators and former receivers.

Bell enters his third season with the Boilermakers in 2021. The in-state recruit garnered Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 after posting a conference-leading 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.

His outstanding freshman campaign also earned him recognition as a first-team Associated Press Freshman All-American and an Honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

During a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell recorded team-highs with 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns in six games. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.

Here's the list of all Big Ten athletes named to the 2021 Biletnikoff Award watch list:

David Bell, Purdue

Ronnie Bell, Michigan

Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Ty Fryfogle, Indiana

Bo Melton, Rutgers

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

