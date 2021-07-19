Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Named to 2021 Maxwell Award Watch List

Purdue wide receiver David Bell was among 11 Big Ten players named to the 2021 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Maxwell Football Club officially announced the 2021 Maxwell Award watch list Monday morning. Purdue junior wide receiver David Bell was among 11 Big Ten players to make the list.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football. Last year, Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was honored with the award.

Bell will enter his third season with the Boilermakers in 2021. The in-state recruit garnered Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 after posting a conference-leading 86 receptions for 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns.

His stellar freshman campaign also earned him recognition as a first-team Associated Press Freshman All-American and an Honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

During a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell recorded team-highs with 53 receptions, 625 yards and eight touchdowns in six games. He was a first-team All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore.

Here is the full list of all Big Ten players selected to the Maxwell Award watch list:

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Indiana

Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Maryland

Tanner Morgan, QB, Minnesota

Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota

Adrian Martinez, QB, Nebraska

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

David Bell, WR, Purdue

