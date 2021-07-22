Sports Illustrated home
Brebeuf Jesuit Defensive End Joe Strickland Commits to Purdue Football

Joe Strickland, a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, committed to Purdue football Thursday afternoon. He is just the second four-star recruit for the program in the cycle, joining Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joe Strickland, a four-star defensive end out of Brebeuf Jesuit High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Purdue football Thursday. 

Strickland is the Boilermakers' second four-star recruit from the 2022 class. The in-state prospect chose the Purdue football program over Indiana and Stanford. 

Strickland is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect, and he was ranked as the No. 33 defensive lineman in the country and the fifth-highest rated recruit in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

After garnering 21 total offers, Strickland made official visits to Purdue, Indiana, Stanford and Penn State. He was recruited by the Boilermakers' defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who joined the program for his second sting after spending the previous year at Texas as an associate head coach for the defense and a defensive line coach.

Strickland visited West Lafayette on June 4. It was his first visit of the month, followed by Penn State, Stanford and Indiana.

Ahead of his commitment, Strickland narrowed down his list to Purdue, Indiana and Stanford. He inevitably chose to remain close to home, but not with the Hoosiers. He joins Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen as the second four-star recruit for the Boilermakers in the cycle. 

  • BIG TEN ANNOUNCES GEORGE AND VIOLA FELLOWSHIP: George Taliaferro was a pioneer for diversity and inclusion as a player at Indiana University. he was the first Black player to be drafted to the NFL, and the Big Ten honored his family's legacy with the creation of the George and Viola Taliaferro Fellowship. CLICK HERE 
  • PURDUE ATHLETICS HIRES KEN HALPIN: Ken Halpin joins the Purdue athletics staff after serving as the athletic director at Winthrop since 2016. Halpin received a Ph.D. in education from Washington State University in 2015 and a Master’s in sport administration from Gonzaga University in 2008. CLICK HERE
  • FORMER PURDUE DT CLEARED TO PLAY: Kawann Short, a former Purdue defensive tackle, was cleared for football activities after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery last season. He is currently a free agent after spending the last eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers. CLICK HERE 

