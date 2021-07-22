Brebeuf Jesuit Defensive End Joe Strickland Commits to Purdue Football
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joe Strickland, a four-star defensive end out of Brebeuf Jesuit High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Purdue football Thursday.
Strickland is the Boilermakers' second four-star recruit from the 2022 class. The in-state prospect chose the Purdue football program over Indiana and Stanford.
Strickland is a 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect, and he was ranked as the No. 33 defensive lineman in the country and the fifth-highest rated recruit in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
After garnering 21 total offers, Strickland made official visits to Purdue, Indiana, Stanford and Penn State. He was recruited by the Boilermakers' defensive line coach Mark Hagen, who joined the program for his second sting after spending the previous year at Texas as an associate head coach for the defense and a defensive line coach.
Strickland visited West Lafayette on June 4. It was his first visit of the month, followed by Penn State, Stanford and Indiana.
Ahead of his commitment, Strickland narrowed down his list to Purdue, Indiana and Stanford. He inevitably chose to remain close to home, but not with the Hoosiers. He joins Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen as the second four-star recruit for the Boilermakers in the cycle.
