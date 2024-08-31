Quick Thoughts From Purdue's 49-0 Win Over Indiana State
Dominant. That would be the one word used to describe Purdue's season-opening win over Indiana State to begin the 2024 season at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday. The Boilermakers posted a 49-0 victory over the Sycamores, kicking off Year 2 of the Ryan Walters era the right way.
Sometimes, these types of games are hard to evaluate. We'll probably learn a lot more about the Boilermakers in a few weeks when Notre Dame comes to West Lafayette.
But here are a few thoughts from Saturday's impressive showing.
Have a day, Hudson Card
Hudson Card was nearly perfect in Saturday's season opener. He finished the game with 273 yards and four touchdown passes while completing 24-of-25 (!) passes. Not a bad debut for the Purdue gunslinger.
It usually takes at least a series or two for quarterbacks to get into a rhythm, regardless of opponent. Card was letting it fly all over the yard from the opening snap, a really positive sign for the Boilermakers. And these weren't just short, dump-off passes. The second-year starter was launching the ball deep down the field.
Card looked really comfortable in the offense. That's a positive sign in Week 1.
The receiver room looks deeper
A year ago, Purdue's wide receiver room lacked talent and depth. There were some questions about how much that group improved coming into 2024, especially with highly-touted Georgia transfer CJ Smith sidelined for the game.
Those questions seemed to be answered on Saturday, with 12 different Boilermakers catching passes. Tight end Max Klare proved to be a huge asset, catching five passes for 71 yards. Jahmal Edrine finished the contest with four receptions for 59 yards and freshman Jaron Tibbs had 30 yards and a touchdown on four catches.
Purdue appears to have some depth at wide receiver now. It'll be interesting to see how much better this group can be with Smith back in the mix later in the season.
Will Heldt looks like "that guy"
Throughout the offseason, Purdue's coaching staff raved about the development of rush end Will Heldt. He was defined as "a monster" and compared to "The Terminator" during fall camp.
Heldt lived up to the hype against Indiana State. The sophomore finished the contest with seven tackles, which included six solo stops, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Walters spoke highly of Heldt's development back n April following Purdue's spring game. He said he expected the sophomore to play like a "grown man" in 2024.
It's only one game, but he delivered on Saturday.
Some offensive line woes
This is really nit-picky, because Purdue's offensive line held up really well throughout the game. But one sequence from Saturday afternoon's game really stuck out. On Purdue's final possession of the first quarter, the offensive line was flagged for two different holding calls and a false start. Those mental lapses likely cost the Boilermakers an additional score before halftime.
Those are the type of possessions Purdue can't have against better opponents on the schedule.
Purdue's offensive line paved the way for 248 rushing yards and only allowed three sacks on the afternoon. Plus, it had to play without projected starter Corey Stewart. Things were fine for a Week 1 game against an FCS opponent. Again, this is being nit-picky.
But if there was a concern from Saturday's game, those mental lapses along the offensive line would be it.
